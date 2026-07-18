Golf World Reacts to Bryson DeChambeau’s 2-Stroke Penalty at Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau became one of the most searched names on Google yesterday after officials assessed him a two-stroke penalty during the second round at The Open.

The incident occurred on the par-4 fifth hole after DeChambeau’s driver flew way right into the heavy fescue grass.

While assessing his second shot and taking practice swings, DeChambeau took several high steps around the ball. It trampled down and flattened the tall fescue grass directly behind his ball.

Rules strictly prohibit players from improving their lie by any means.

DeChambeau rode in a golf cart back out to the 5th hole with officials to contest the decision, but his appeal was denied.

Calling the penalty unfair, DeChambeau threatened that he would not be playing on Saturday for the third round. Though he decided to play later, it delayed the announcement of the third-round tee times.

Golf World Reacts to the Bryson DeChambeau Issue

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee was in no doubt about the decision. He was DeChambeau’s harshest critic.

He called the fescue incident a “clear violation” and labeled DeChambeau’s dramatic standoff and subsequent threats of withdrawal as “childish” and “immature.”

“It is really hard to stomach the silliness that we have seen here from DeChambeau. You accept this like a man,” Chamblee stated.

He added that the LIV golfer’s midnight driving range session was “purely performative” just to get the world talking about him all night.

The former Ryder Cup captain agreed with the penalty and blasted DeChambeau’s behavior. Paul McGinley said that the 32-year-old was handling the situation in a “very stubborn way”.

The delay in the third-round tee time announcement also affected other golfers.

“Hey, can we get some 3rd round tee times, please???” Justin Thomas wrote.

“Anyone know if Bryson is going to play tomorrow so we can get our tee times…? I was up at 3:50 am, would be nice to get some sleep?” Marco Penge posted.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Latest Statement About the Issue

DeChambeau finally decided to play the weekend. He is scheduled to tee off his third round alongside Sam Burns at 3:30 PM BST. He enters the weekend at 5-under par, trailing leader Lucas Herbert by three shots.

“Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up,” he said. “On to the weekend. Let’s get it.”

Despite pacing the grounds furiously and refusing to confirm his status to the media on Friday night, DeChambeau cooled off after a late-night driving range session.