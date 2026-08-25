Bryson DeChambeau Makes Personal Announcement With Mikayla Demaiter Amid LIV Golf Exit Rumors

Bryson DeChambeau closed the LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament with a strong finish, tying Sergio Garcia for third at 16 under par. Michael La Sasso won the event at 18 under, while Jon Rahm finished second at 17 under. DeChambeau carded rounds of 67, 70, 67 and 66 to finish two shots behind the winner.

The result capped a complicated period for DeChambeau and LIV Golf. The Crushers GC captain has been one of the league’s most prominent players since joining in 2022 and has won five LIV Golf titles. However, questions about his future have grown as LIV prepares for a possible new phase after the 2026 season.

The Indianapolis finale also carried added significance because of the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s next steps. With the Saudi Public Investment Fund ending its financial backing after the season and the league exploring a potential LIV 2.0, several leading players face questions about what comes next. DeChambeau’s own future has therefore become a major storyline heading into the offseason.

Bryson DeChambeau and Mikayla Demaiter Go Public at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau and Mikayla Demaiter drew attention at LIV Golf Indianapolis after appearing together following the final round. The two walked across the course, passing spectators, cameras, and course barriers before stopping near LIV Golf carts.

DeChambeau signed autographs for fans while Demaiter stayed beside him during the interactions. The pair later left the venue together in a golf cart.

The appearance adds to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship. “Us Weekly” reported in August 2026 that DeChambeau and Demaiter are dating.

Demaiter, 26, previously played goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League.

She retired from hockey at 19 after an injury and later moved into modeling and social media content creation.

Demaiter was spotted wearing a guest pass and a Crushers GC hat, representing the team captained by DeChambeau. Some of her gym photos also appeared to have been taken inside DeChambeau’s home gym, adding to the speculation about their connection.

The public appearance in Indianapolis came after DeChambeau finished tied for third at 16 under, two shots behind winner Michael La Sasso.

The result followed a difficult 2026 major season in which DeChambeau missed the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open before tying for 14th at the British Open.

With DeChambeau’s golf future already under discussion because of uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf, his public appearance with Demaiter has added another layer of interest around the Crushers GC captain.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Cryptic LIV Golf Post Raises Exit Questions

That uncertainty grew further Monday when DeChambeau posted a series of LIV Golf memories on Instagram with the caption, “It was a good run.”

The post quickly raised questions about whether the 2026 season could mark the end of DeChambeau’s time with LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau’s contract expired at the end of the season, while the league faces significant uncertainty about its future structure and financing.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has withdrawn its financial backing after initially providing billions of dollars to LIV Golf. The league has also canceled events and is now exploring a possible LIV 2.0.

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has said the league is working toward a new model that could give players equity while changing the tournament structure. He has also expressed confidence that LIV can retain enough high-quality players to continue.

Bryson DeChambeau had sounded more positive about that future after the Indianapolis finale. According to “Golf.com” , DeChambeau said LIV had been an “interesting ride” and that he was proud of what the league had accomplished, while acknowledging that “not everything was perfect.”

His later Instagram post, however, offered a different tone and added to the uncertainty surrounding his next move.

For now, DeChambeau leaves Indianapolis with a third-place finish, a strong final round and questions about both his personal life and professional future heading into the next chapter of his career.