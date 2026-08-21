Bryson DeChambeau Makes Personal Plea Over LIV Golf Future

Bryson DeChambeau has addressed the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf as questions continue to grow about the league’s long-term future. The two-time major champion spoke after opening with a 65 at the Indianapolis event, discussing the work taking place away from competition to support the tour.

LIV Golf remains at the center of professional golf’s ongoing divide, with its future, financial stability and place in the wider game continuing to draw attention. Recent comments from Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have also added to the discussion about whether LIV players could eventually have a larger role on the PGA Tour.

Against that backdrop, DeChambeau offered a direct message about what he hopes comes next.

Bryson DeChambeau Wants LIV Golf to Get “One More Shot”

Bryson DeChambeau is asking golf fans and critics to remain open-minded about LIV Golf and give the league “one more shot” as questions remain over its future.

Speaking about his responsibilities both on the course and behind the scenes, DeChambeau acknowledged the challenges facing LIV.

“Yeah, you know, I think, look, it’s tough. It’s not easy,” DeChambeau said. “We definitely have a lot against us.”

He said people behind the scenes are continuing to work to make LIV successful for its players and fans.

Bryson DeChambeau also pointed to the league’s presence in different markets, mentioning South Africa, Indianapolis, Australia, the United Kingdom and other locations around the world.

He said LIV has a responsibility to continue showing the impact it can have.

“If it works, it works. Awesome, right? If it doesn’t, we’ll figure things out,” DeChambeau said. “Time will move on and I would say that time heals things.”

DeChambeau then made his clearest appeal.

“I hope people can see that we actually bring value to the game of golf and my wish is that people give us one more shot and be open-minded.”

His comments come as LIV continues working on plans for its future beyond 2026, making the league’s direction an important issue for its players and supporters.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Offer Different Views

The discussion around LIV has also featured contrasting views from some of golf’s biggest stars.

Rory McIlroy recently questioned whether LIV’s leading players have brought enough value to the breakaway league. Asked whether LIV players could add value to the PGA Tour, McIlroy pointed to the PGA Tour’s current position and asked whether those players had brought value to LIV.

Scottie Scheffler offered a more measured assessment. While emphasizing the strength and depth of the PGA Tour, the world No. 1 acknowledged that some of LIV Golf’s top players would add value to the tour.

Scottie Scheffler also said there would need to be some form of penalty for players returning from LIV, while making clear that competing against the best players remains important.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has called for greater cooperation across professional golf. O’Neil said the sport does not need another five years of fighting and expressed hope for stronger collaboration, more investment, and more opportunities for the best players to compete against one another.

For DeChambeau, the immediate message is about giving LIV another opportunity to prove its value while those wider discussions continue.