Major Bryson DeChambeau News Emerges on Wednesday Before US Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s game really lacked that edge during the PGA Championship. He missed the cut in both majors this year, shooting well above par in the events, a stark contrast to his performance last year.

“To be honest, missed cuts are gonna happen,” DeChambeau said. “I might miss all four of them in majors this year. That’s just golf. Like, I’m playing great. I just haven’t shown up when it mattered most.”

The two-time U.S. Open winner, who moved to LIV in 2022, is dealing with some stuff off the course, especially with PIF pulling its funding after the end of 2026. It casts major doubt on the organization’s future that DeChambeau worked so hard to build.

With all of that going on, DeChambeau is finally considering a return to the PGA Tour just like Brooks Koepka.

“The distraction of LIV being in flux and Bryson—from what we can all sort of read between the lines is that—he’s trying to figure out a way to come back to the PGA Tour, at least that’s what we’re hearing through the grapevine,” Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said during the U.S. Open preview call.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Pathway to Return

Last year, DeChambeau finished tied for fifth and second in the Masters and the PGA Championship, respectively.

This time, he clearly did not enjoy playing golf on the course.

“Bryson’s completely in a state of flux. He put so much into LIV and now it’s up in flames,” Chamblee added. ”There’s a lot of doubt as to where he’s going be next year. So, maybe that is the larger part of it.”

Koepka paid a $5 million charity penalty to rejoin. He also forfeited PGA Tour equity grants for five years. The PGA Tour designed this program exclusively for recent major winners. DeChambeau strictly qualifies for this exact pathway.

But does DeChambeau want to endure that is an entirely separate question.

Bryson DeChambeau Has Another Obstacle Preventing A Return

DeChambeau has built a massive following on YouTube. A big chunk of his livelihood comes from content creation. However, competitive golf does not care about it.

The PGA Tour has strict rules placed against filming and content creation during tournaments. This is another factor preventing a return. He wants complete freedom to film content during tournament weeks.

“It’s affiliate marketing, so me being able to create content on that golf course that week at that event should only bring value to the tournament,” DeChambeau argued to Skratch Golf.

“That’s what I care about most, entertaining like I’ve always said from day one.”

There are also doubts about whether a tour he sued would open-heartedly welcome him back.

“I think there’s a way to solve any problem. It’s really about if the membership wants me back and if they just want me back. That’s what it’s about,” DeChambeau admitted.

The 32-year-old’s contract with LIV ends in 2026, after which he will be a free agent. It remains to be seen whether he finds a pathway to return to the PGA Tour.