Bryson DeChambeau Makes Surprising Move After Removing Reporter From Range

Bryson DeChambeau is at the center of another media-related story as LIV Golf reaches its final event of the 2026 season in Indianapolis. The Crushers GC captain has faced growing scrutiny over his relationship with reporters, while his own form and the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf have compounded it.

DeChambeau arrived at The Club at Chatham Hills with plenty of focus on his preparation for the tournament. The event has also taken on added importance because a scheduled team championship in Michigan was canceled, making LIV Golf Indianapolis the de facto season finale as questions continue over the league’s future.

Bryson DeChambeau Calls Reporter After Range Incident

Bryson DeChambeau called reporter Ryan French after having him removed from the practice range and spoke with him for about 20 minutes, according to French’s post on X.

French, who runs “Monday Q Info”, had been filming DeChambeau’s swing during a practice session on Wednesday. A member of DeChambeau’s team then approached French and asked him to leave the range.

French later posted: “Got booted off the range by Bryson today. #1,892 on the list of what the hell has happened to my life.”

Several hours later, French confirmed that DeChambeau had called him.

“Bryson gave me a call this afternoon, we spoke for about 20 mins,” French wrote. “While the conversation will remain off the record, I really appreciate him calling. A lot of players wouldn’t have done that.”

The incident came one day after DeChambeau made a pointed comment toward reporters at the driving range.

He spotted three media members, including Sean Zak, and said, “Oooh the mafia has arrived. The mafia. You guys love talking s–t.”

The exchange was described jokingly, although Zak indicated that DeChambeau has remained frustrated with how some of his comments have been reported and contextualized.

The latest incident adds to a tense relationship between DeChambeau and sections of the golf media that has become increasingly visible this year.

LIV Golf Faces Uncertainty Beyond 2026 Season

The media tension surrounding Bryson DeChambeau comes as LIV Golf faces questions about what happens after the 2026 season.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil recently discussed the league’s future while praising DeChambeau and making clear that he hopes the two-time U.S. Open champion remains involved.

“I have a lot of time for Bryson. I talk to him quite a bit,” O’Neil said. He also described DeChambeau as a strong advocate for LIV Golf and said he “certainly hope[s] he’s with us for the future.”

LIV Golf has also been linked with a new lead investor. A preliminary agreement has been announced, while BC Partners has been widely linked to the potential investment.

However, the new investor has reportedly requested assurances that stars such as DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will remain with the league.

Rahm’s future has become another major storyline, with reports linking him to a possible PGA Tour return in 2027. There have also been reports of unpaid money involving LIV Golf, adding to the uncertainty around the league.

O’Neil has continued to promote the idea of “LIV 2.0,” which could involve a shorter schedule, smaller prize purses, and greater player involvement in ownership and commercial operations.

For now, DeChambeau’s focus remains on LIV Golf Indianapolis, while his relationship with the media and his future with the league remain closely watched.