Bryson DeChambeau Finally Responded to Rory McIlroy Criticism at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau has broken his silence following Rory McIlroy’s sharp criticism of his conduct during the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The LIV Golf star had been at the center of the tournament’s biggest controversy after receiving a two-shot penalty from the R&A for improving the area of his intended swing during the second round.

McIlroy publicly backed the R&A’s ruling on Saturday and criticized DeChambeau’s reaction to the penalty, calling his behavior “performative” and saying he had held the tournament “hostage.” One day later, DeChambeau briefly addressed those comments while continuing to focus on the final round of the championship.

Bryson DeChambeau Responds After Rory McIlroy’s Criticism

Following his third-round 69, DeChambeau stopped to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans but again declined to speak extensively with reporters.

Golfweek senior writer Adam Schupak posted on X that DeChambeau was asked whether he had heard McIlroy’s comments.

According to Schupak, DeChambeau replied, “I have nothing to say.”

The five-word response came after McIlroy delivered one of his strongest public criticisms of DeChambeau.

Speaking after his own third round, McIlroy said he watched the incident unfold live from the players’ lounge and believed the penalty was deserved.

“I think there’s no doubt that he improved the line of his backswing,” McIlroy said.

“Whether it was careless or whether it was intentional, I don’t think it matters. Hopefully it was careless, but I think the two-shot penalty was justified for sure.”

McIlroy also criticized how the situation unfolded after the round.

“I won’t pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I’m not particularly fond of him.”

He continued: “I think a lot of it’s performative. I think a lot of it’s for attention.”

McIlroy added that the lengthy review affected everyone involved in the tournament.

“To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn’t feel like it was a great look.”

DeChambeau received the penalty after R&A officials ruled that he had inadvertently improved the area of his intended swing while playing his second shot on the fifth hole during Friday’s second round. The decision changed his score from 66 to 68 and dropped him from one shot off the lead to three behind entering the weekend.

Sam Burns Defends Bryson DeChambeau as Debate Continues

While McIlroy strongly supported the R&A’s ruling, Open Championship leader Sam Burns offered a different perspective after playing alongside DeChambeau during Saturday’s third round.

Burns said he felt sympathy for the two-time U.S. Open champion.

“In my personal opinion, I honestly feel bad for Bryson in the situation that he was in,” Burns said.

“From my perspective, I didn’t feel like maybe there was enough evidence for him to deserve a penalty there.”

Burns also questioned the timing of the decision, noting that officials informed DeChambeau after he had completed his round.

“I feel bad for him. I think he played an incredible round of golf late yesterday, and it’s unfortunate to have something kind of like that where they come in after your round and tell you you’re being docked two shots.”

Burns praised DeChambeau for recovering from the controversy.

“But props to him. He came out and played a really nice round of golf today, and that takes a lot of grit to be able to come out and do that. So I was impressed.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also acknowledged that he had opinions on the incident but chose not to reveal them during the tournament.

“I do have a ton to say. I haven’t decided exactly what I want to say publicly yet,” Scheffler said after his third round.

He added that the eve of the final round was not the right time to discuss the matter publicly.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau remained focused on the tournament. His third-round 69 left him at six under par, four shots behind Burns entering Sunday’s final round, while his brief response ensured that McIlroy’s criticism would not escalate into a public exchange before the championship concludes.