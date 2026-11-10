Bryson DeChambeau Gets Reality Check From Rory McIlroy After LIV Collapse

Professional golf’s future has entered another uncertain period after the collapse of LIV Golf. Several players who joined the breakaway league now face major decisions about where to compete next, and the changes could affect both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau is among the players facing questions about his next career move. His future remains unclear beyond his scheduled appearance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.

The situation has also brought renewed attention to his complicated relationship with Rory McIlroy. The two players have disagreed publicly during the LIV Golf era, adding another layer of interest to the decisions surrounding DeChambeau’s future.

Rory McIlroy Says Bryson DeChambeau Has Limited Options After LIV Collapse

Rory McIlroy believes Bryson DeChambeau has few options if he wants to continue competing regularly at the highest level. Speaking ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy said he would not want to be in DeChambeau’s position as the American considers his next move.

“I’m certainly not in his shoes – and nor would I ever want to be – but it doesn’t seem like he’s got many options,” McIlroy said. “You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn’t seem like he’s got many options.”

McIlroy acknowledged DeChambeau could attract attention to the DP World Tour, saying his profile and fanbase could benefit European tournaments despite their past disagreements.

“I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments,” McIlroy said.

DeChambeau can secure Category 1 DP World Tour membership for his 2024 U.S. Open win at Pinehurst No. 2, but must accept by November 16.

Missing the deadline could limit his circuit opportunities, forcing him to rely on sponsor invitations or other paths to continue his career.

DeChambeau has not confirmed whether he intends to accept membership. His decision could determine how frequently he competes on the DP World Tour next season.

Bryson DeChambeau Reflects on LIV Golf Future

Reflecting on four years with LIV Golf, DeChambeau addressed its collapse, thanked staff, operations teams, sponsors, teammates and supporters, and defended his belief in team golf’s potential.

“I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it’s essential to growing the game,” DeChambeau wrote.

DeChambeau acknowledged some past comments hurt the sport and said he’d approach what comes next with humility and respect for those who built professional golf.

DeChambeau’s December schedule includes Gary Player’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, but it offers no indication of his long-term plans.

Content creation is another possible direction, as DeChambeau has previously shown interest in expanding that side of his career.

However, he has also maintained his commitment to competing at the highest level.

Rory McIlroy Targets Eighth Race to Dubai Title

While DeChambeau considers his future, McIlroy has an important tournament ahead at the 2026 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

He is targeting an eighth Race to Dubai title, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record.

McIlroy enters the finale second, nearly 534 points behind leader Eugenio Chacarra. His third-place finish at last week’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship moved him past Patrick Reed.

McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship three times and will begin alongside Chacarra in Thursday’s opening round.

He knows he will need a strong performance to close the gap.

“I’m very excited to be in contention for the eighth,” McIlroy said. He also acknowledged that he would need to be at his absolute best to secure another season-long title.