Bryson DeChambeau’s New Girlfriend Rumors Swirl Amid LIV Contract Negotiations

Bryson DeChambeau has been publicly single for a long time but it seems like that phase is ending. New rumors have eqmerged about his current girlfriend.

They center on Mikayla Demaiter, a Canadian model and former hockey goalie. Neither DeChambeau nor Demaiter has confirmed a relationship. But the timing and the evidence have golf fans convinced something is happening behind the scenes.

Demaiter grew up in Chatham, Ontario. She played goalie for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. A severe knee injury forced her retirement from the sport at 19, in 2019.

She pivoted to modeling and social media soon after. She also graduated from Western University along the way. Today she carries roughly 3 million followers on Instagram.

Speculation intensified during LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Demaiter attended wearing a LIV Golf guest pass around her neck. A Crushers GC cap also turned up in the background of one of her hotel-room posts.

Fans also connected her latest posts to inside DeChambeau’s home and closet. The two also follow each other on Instagram.

DeChambeau had a quiet individual week at Bedminster, tying for 38th. His Crushers GC still claimed the team title, the club’s 11th tournament win in league history.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Dating History

DeChambeau has rarely stayed public about his relationships. He dated nurse Sophia Phalen Bertolami from 2018 to 2020.

After that relationship ended, DeChambeau was linked to Hunter Nugent, a college golfer who played for the University of Texas at San Antonio. The pairing was never officially confirmed and it ended by 2022.

Nugent addressed it directly at the time, telling Outkick simply, “Bryson and I aren’t dating anymore.”

Speculation then shifted to Lilia Schneider, a Marian University golfer with a sizable following of her own. That relationship was also never confirmed by either party and it appears to have quietly faded by 2025.

DeChambeau has since kept his answers vague when asked directly about his status. Talking to Parade last September, he described his approach to dating in broad terms, saying, “I’m trying to find the right person right now.” The Demaiter rumors mark the most concrete lead since.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Own High-Stakes Negotiation

LIV Golf recently found a new investor in BC Partners after PIF pulled its funding. Ted Goldthorpe, head of BC Partners Credit, attended the Bedminster tournament in person and walked the final holes alongside LIV CEO Scott O’Neil.

The size of the prospective deal is pegged near $300 million, short of the $350 million O’Neil has said the league needs to fund its 2027 season.

DeChambeau’s personal contract situation looms over all of it. His current LIV deal, reportedly worth more than $100 million when he signed in 2022, expires at the end of this season.

He is seeking a new deal worth as much as $500 million over four years, a price tag some rivals have called unrealistic given the league’s finances.

Days after the investor news broke, DeChambeau told the New York Post he wants a version of pro golf where LIV and the PGA Tour coexist rather than compete.

PGA Tour leadership was quick to pump the brakes on that idea. CEO Brian Rolapp told Bloomberg Television that “no merger, no conversations” were underway between the two tours.