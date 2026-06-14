Bud Cauley: Five Fast Facts to Know About Canadian Open Winner

The RBC Canadian Open took place this weekend, and American Bud Cauley won the event, which was his first-ever win on the PGA Tour.

Cauley has had a long road to his first win on Tour after turning pro in 2011. The 36-year-old shot a -17, which was two shots ahead of second-place finisher Matt Fitzpatrick.

Following his first-ever win on the PGA Tour, here are five fast facts to know about Bud Cauley.

Bud Cauley Was Homeschooled

Cauley was born on March 16, 1990, in Daytona Beach, Florida, and was actually homeschooled.

His dad and grandfather are both U.S. Navy veterans, while his mother is a reading coach at an elementary school. While growing up, was introduced to the game at age five by his father, Bill.

Due to the early success, Cauley was homeschooled so he could practice during the day.

Early Success in Golf

With Cauley being homeschooled and able to practice, he quickly became one of the top young players.

Cauley was ranked top-five nationally in junior golf and in the top-15 in the world, which led to him being named to the United States junior Ryder Cup team in 2006. He was also on the 2008 USA Junior World Golf Championships team and was a co-medalist at the 2008 Toyota World Junior Amateur Championships, which led to him being ranked as the No. 1 amateur in junior golf.

Cauley Dominated College Golf at Alabama

After being ranked as the No. 1 amateur in junior golf, Cauley played college golf for the University of Alabama.

Cauley played golf for three years for the Crimson Tide and was a three-time first-team Golfweek All-American. He was also a finalist in all three of his years at Alabama for the Hogan Award, which is given to the best college golfer.

In his freshman season in 2009, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and won his first event that year, winning the United States Collegiate Championship.

Cauley Accomplished a Feat Done by Tiger Woods

After all the success at college, Cauley turned professional, forgoing his senior season at Alabama.

Cauley had early success on the PGA Tour, as he didn’t miss a cut in his first four events, which also included a tie for fourth at the Viking Classic.

In his first year on the PGA Tour in 2011, Cauley earned $735,150 in eight PGA Tour starts. He ended up joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Gary Hallberg, and Ryan Moore, among others, as those who avoided Q school and went directly to the PGA Tour after college.

Cauley ended up being ranked in the Top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking in July of 2012 for the first time in his career.

Injuries Derailed his Career

As Cauley was finding success on the PGA Tour, the RBC Canadian Open winner dealt with plenty of injuries.

In 2018, Cauley was involved in a car crash. The crash resulted in numerous injuries, including broken ribs, a broken left leg, and a collapsed lung. He was able to return in October but played sparingly over the next few years.

Then, in 2020, Cauley was forced to step away from professional golf after complications from the accident returned. During that time, he contemplated retirement and underwent several surgeries.

He was able to make his return in January of 2024 when he played in a Korn Ferry Tournament. Cauley also made his PGA Championship debut this year, finishing tied for 26th.