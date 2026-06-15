Bud Cauley’s Son Sends Heartwarming Message After Historic RBC Canadian Open Win

Bud Cauley finally earned his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, capturing the RBC Canadian Open after a career-long journey that included injury setbacks, near misses and 239 starts without a win.

The 36-year-old closed with a 5-under 65 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley to finish at 17-under par and secure a two-shot victory. The win came eight years after a serious car accident left him with six broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured leg, placing his professional future in doubt.

While Cauley’s emotional victory and post-round interview drew attention, one of the most memorable moments came moments later when his young son joined the CBS broadcast. During Amanda Balionis’ interview on the 18th green, Cauley’s son delivered a simple congratulatory message that quickly became part of the celebration.

Bud Cauley’s Son Joins CBS Interview After RBC Canadian Open Victory

After securing the first PGA Tour win of his career, Cauley spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis about the significance of the moment.

“It took you 239 starts and a lot of life in between to get to this moment,” Balionis said. “We can see the emotion from you and your entire family. What are you thinking about right now?”

Cauley responded: “Just how hard that was. So many people helped me get here, and I’m just really thankful for all the help that I’ve gotten.”

Balionis later referenced the difficult recovery process following Cauley’s 2018 car accident and asked how that experience shaped his journey back to contention.

“Once I got the opportunity to start playing again, I just told myself that I was going to try to just do everything the right way and give myself the best chance,” Cauley said. “I put my wife Chrissy through so much during those dark times. And, you know, it’s just nice to have a little success as kind of a thank you.”

As the interview concluded, Balionis turned her attention to Cauley’s son, who appeared eager to participate in the celebration.

“I think your son just asked, is it my turn?” Balionis said. “Do you want to say good job, Dad?”

The young Cauley didn’t hesitate.

“Good job, Dad,” he said.

The brief exchange brought another smile to an already emotional scene as Cauley celebrated with his wife and children on the 18th green.

Bud Cauley Completes Long Road To First PGA Tour Win

The victory capped one of the most significant weeks of Cauley’s career.

Entering the final round one shot behind 54-hole leader Jackson Suber, Cauley surged ahead with a strong back-nine performance. His defining moment came at the par-4 12th hole when he chipped in from 93 feet for birdie.

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz described the shot as a “shot of a lifetime.”

Cauley followed with birdies on the 13th and 15th holes before closing out the tournament for a two-stroke victory over Matt Fitzpatrick.

“I hit a lot of good shots. I made a lot of good putts,” Cauley said after the round. “I’m very proud of the way I kind of kept going and continue to make birdies there on the back nine. And I’m just, I’m so happy.”

The win was particularly meaningful given the obstacles he faced after the 2018 accident. Cauley spent years working his way back to full-time competition before returning to the PGA Tour.

“There were times when I was hurt that we really weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play again,” Cauley said.

His breakthrough victory came in his 239th PGA Tour start, ending one of the longest active waits for a first win.

The triumph also earned Cauley a spot in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and moved him up the FedExCup standings ahead of this week’s U.S. Open.

For a player who spent years wondering if he would compete again, the victory was significant. But the lasting image from Sunday may have come after the final putt dropped, when a proud son stepped into the spotlight and offered a simple message: “Good job, Dad.”