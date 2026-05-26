$15 million golfer withdraws just 2 days before Charles Schwab Challenge.

The field for the Charles Schwab Challenge keeps thinning. After Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark, a few others have chosen not to tee off at the Colonial Country Club.

Bud Cauley, 36, has joined the club recently. The PGA Tour announced the news on Tuesday. His place will be filled by Patrick Fishburn, the 33-year-old golfer from the United States. No reason was stated for Cauley’s withdrawal.

Cauley, who has earned close to $15 million in prize money through his 67 starts on the Tour, has yet to win a trophy. He came close to one four times in his career and ironically, it was at Colonial last year. He finished solo third with a score of 9-under. All other instances were also third-place finishes.

Cauley has played 13 events this season and has made the cut in 11. His most notable performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished solo seventh, taking home more than $650,000.

He ranks 57th in the FedEx rankings as of now, owing to his active participation this year.

Cauley’s 2026 PGA TOUR season has been built more on steady ball-striking. He ranks 41st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.336, 71st in Greens in Regulation at 66.21%, and 85th in scoring average at 70.33. He also sits 88th in driving distance at 303.4 yards.

The biggest issue in Cauley’s stat line has been the putter. He is listed 134th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.383, a number that helps explain why his tee-to-green work has not produced more standout results on the leaderboard.

Even so, he has still put together a respectable overall season so far, including an average Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.175