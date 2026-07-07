Cameron Young’s Personal Admission on Wife Kelsey Dalition Ahead of the Open Championship

Cameron Young has added two wins to his golfing resume this year, conquering both The Players and the Cadillac Championship.

Behind this sudden surge, there lies a massive contribution of his wife, Kelsey Dalition and their children. They all tag along wherever Young’s career takes him.

In a recent sitting with Golf.com, he explained how Kelsey holds all of them together as a unit.

“My wife does a family photo album each year,” Young says. “And in this year’s, we have a picture from the Players, late that night, while I was still [at TPC Sawgrass]. Right next to it is a picture of our kids on swings at the park.

The two pictures are taken, like, 11 hours apart. We drove home in the rain [from Sawgrass to South Florida], fought the kids to bed, then got up and they were ready for the park. And we’re like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’”

Their sons, Henry and John, born in 2022 and 2023, respectively, have already developed a liking for golf. Recently, the couple took them to a golf course.

“I thought it would be five minutes and they’d get bored and go do something else,” Young confessed. “But they sat there and hit balls forever. We went and had lunch, then they both said, ‘Can we go back out and hit more?’”

Family is a priority for the star. And with the recent rise, he has learned to cherish the time spent with them even more.

“I talk to my wife about this on a relatively regular basis, just making sure that we stop and appreciate where we are,” Young said.

Cameron Young’s Wife, Kelsey Dalition, Has Had More Impact on His Life Than Just Golf

Young and Kelsey’s love blossomed during the 29-year-old’s collegiate years at Wake Forest University. But the two have known each other for a long time. They both spent their early years in Garrison, New York.

Young popped the question in 2019, soon after graduation. The couple tied the knot in 2021. After joining the tour in 2022 and welcoming their first child, they got settled in their present home at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Most of his career, Young has sported a beard. But at the 2023 PGA Championship, Kelsey made him shave it all off. Young had to explain his decision to the media

“Honestly, my wife just kind of said, ‘Why don’t you shave?’ It wasn’t like … I don’t think I looked terrible. I don’t know,” Young said. “I haven’t been clean-shaven probably since our first son was born.”

Cameron Young is A Strong Contender for Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler might lose his crown. He has nine top-five finishes but just one victory. Young provides a very compelling alternative resume.

He captured The Players Championship by one stroke in March and followed that up by winning the Cadillac Championship by six strokes in May, besting Scheffler.

Young boasts a perfect cut record this season. He also has six top-10 finishes so far.

Matt Fitzpatrick is also in the race with three wins this season. So, the current scenario is a coin flip.