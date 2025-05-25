Charles Schwab Challenge Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will win $1.71 million as part of a $9.5 million purse, according to the PGA Tour.

Ben Griffin entered the fourth round of the tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, tied for the lead with Matthias Schmid. Through nine holes, Griffin had opened up a three-shot lead over Schmid, with Bud Cauley and Tommy Fleetwood also in contention.

Second place will win $1,035,000, with third place taking home $655,500.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 74 players in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,000 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $55,337 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,954 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425 66th $20,235 67th $20,045 68th $19,855 69th $19,655 70th $19,475 71st $19,285 72nd $19,095 73rd $18,905 74th $18,715 75th $18,525 76th $18,335 77th $18,145 78th $17,955 79th $17,765 80th $17,575

The Charles Schwab Purse Increased From $9.1 Million in 2024

The Charles Schwab Challenge purse increased from $9.1 million in 2024 to $9.5 million in 2025. Davis Riley won the tournament in 2024, taking home a top prize of $1.638 million.

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will also earn 500 FedEx Cup championship points for the 2025 season.

The PGA Tour will head to the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, next. The tournament will be played from May 29 to June 1 with a $20 million purse. The winner will take home $4 million.

The Memorial Tournament is one of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.

Griffin Is Looking for His Second PGA Tour Win

Griffin, who won the 2025 Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April 2025 while playing with Andrew Novak, told reporters after the third round, “I’m a PGA Tour winner now, so that helps. Going into tomorrow very confident. I feel like I’m in a really good spot. It seems like me and Matti are going to duel it out a little bit tomorrow based on the way the leaderboard is, at least try to take advantage of our leads that we currently have over third and fourth.

Griffin added, “So, yeah, the pedal is going to be down. I’m excited to get back out there. You know, there’s some birdie holes to start the round tomorrow. So excited to go at it and see what I can do.”

Schmid, who is searching for his first professional victory, said at a press conference after the third round, “Well, I had a few close calls also on the European Tour, I would say. I also played some nice final rounds this year too, so hopefully I can just put one more up there tomorrow, and hopefully that’s enough.”

Griffin said about the Colonial Country Club course, “It’s just an old-school golf course. We don’t play a ton of it. We do play a decent amount, but you know, it seems like the way the landscape of modern professional golf is big, long golf courses, long par-3s. This is plenty hard of a test for us even though it’s not that long, if you look at the score cards.”

He added, “You have to be in the right positions. You hit a lot of irons off tees. You can take advantage of driver on certain holes. So I’m excited to attack some of the par-5s, attack some of the shorter par-4s with driver, and make sure I keep it in play on other par 4s with 10 and 17 with long irons off the tee.”