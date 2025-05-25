Hi, Subscriber

Charles Schwab Challenge Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
ben griffin golf charles schwab championship winner purse prize money
Sam Hodde/Getty
Ben Griffin held the lead on Sunday at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will win $1.71 million as part of a $9.5 million purse, according to the PGA Tour.

Ben Griffin entered the fourth round of the tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, tied for the lead with Matthias Schmid. Through nine holes, Griffin had opened up a three-shot lead over Schmid, with Bud Cauley and Tommy Fleetwood also in contention.

Second place will win $1,035,000, with third place taking home $655,500.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 74 players in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,710,000
2nd $1,035,000
3rd $655,500
4th $465,500
5th $389,500
6th $344,375
7th $320,625
8th $296,875
9th $277,875
10th $258,875
11th $239,875
12th $220,875
13th $201,875
14th $182,875
15th $173,375
16th $163,875
17th $154,375
18th $144,875
19th $135,375
20th $125,875
21st $116,375
22nd $106,875
23rd $99,275
24th $91,675
25th $84,075
26th $76,475
27th $73,625
28th $70,775
29th $67,925
30th $65,075
31st $62,225
32nd $59,375
33rd $55,337
34th $54,150
35th $51,775
36th $49,400
37th $47,025
38th $45,125
39th $43,225
40th $41,325
41st $39,425
42nd $37,525
43rd $35,625
44th $33,725
45th $31,825
46th $29,925
47th $28,025
48th $26,505
49th $25,175
50th $24,415
51st $23,845
52nd $23,275
53rd $22,895
54th $22,515
55th $22,325
56th $22,135
57th $21,954
58th $21,755
59th $21,565
60th $21,375
61st $21,185
62nd $20,995
63rd $20,805
64th $20,615
65th $20,425
66th $20,235
67th $20,045
68th $19,855
69th $19,655
70th $19,475
71st $19,285
72nd $19,095
73rd $18,905
74th $18,715
75th $18,525
76th $18,335
77th $18,145
78th $17,955
79th $17,765
80th $17,575

The Charles Schwab Purse Increased From $9.1 Million in 2024

The Charles Schwab Challenge purse increased from $9.1 million in 2024 to $9.5 million in 2025. Davis Riley won the tournament in 2024, taking home a top prize of $1.638 million.

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will also earn 500 FedEx Cup championship points for the 2025 season.

The PGA Tour will head to the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, next. The tournament will be played from May 29 to June 1 with a $20 million purse. The winner will take home $4 million.

The Memorial Tournament is one of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.

Griffin Is Looking for His Second PGA Tour Win

Griffin, who won the 2025 Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April 2025 while playing with Andrew Novak, told reporters after the third round, “I’m a PGA Tour winner now, so that helps. Going into tomorrow very confident. I feel like I’m in a really good spot. It seems like me and Matti are going to duel it out a little bit tomorrow based on the way the leaderboard is, at least try to take advantage of our leads that we currently have over third and fourth.

Griffin added, “So, yeah, the pedal is going to be down. I’m excited to get back out there. You know, there’s some birdie holes to start the round tomorrow. So excited to go at it and see what I can do.”

Schmid, who is searching for his first professional victory, said at a press conference after the third round, “Well, I had a few close calls also on the European Tour, I would say. I also played some nice final rounds this year too, so hopefully I can just put one more up there tomorrow, and hopefully that’s enough.”

Griffin said about the Colonial Country Club course, “It’s just an old-school golf course. We don’t play a ton of it. We do play a decent amount, but you know, it seems like the way the landscape of modern professional golf is big, long golf courses, long par-3s. This is plenty hard of a test for us even though it’s not that long, if you look at the score cards.”

He added, “You have to be in the right positions. You hit a lot of irons off tees. You can take advantage of driver on certain holes. So I’m excited to attack some of the par-5s, attack some of the shorter par-4s with driver, and make sure I keep it in play on other par 4s with 10 and 17 with long irons off the tee.”

Tom Cleary is an editor and reporter who covers breaking news, fantasy sports, golf, the NFL, NBA and UFC. Tom is based in Connecticut and started his career working in local newspapers. He has worked at Heavy as a writer and editor since 2015. More about Tom Cleary

Read More

Comments

Charles Schwab Challenge Purse 2025: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x