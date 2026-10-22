LPGA Star Charley Hull Turns Heads With Revealing Instagram Announcement

One of the biggest personalities in golf has revealed an exciting new venture away from the course.

LPGA star Charley Hull has turned heads with a revealing Instagram announcement, teasing a major appearance in the 2027 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 30-year-old English golfer shared a series of photos from Ibiza, Spain, alongside a short but intriguing message.

“I did a thing,” Hull wrote.

The post quickly caught the attention of golf fans, with the two-time major runner-up preparing to make her debut in one of Sports Illustrated’s most recognizable annual publications.

For Hull, the announcement represents another opportunity to showcase her personality and expand her audience beyond the golf course.

Charley Hull Teases Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut on Instagram

Hull’s latest social-media activity offered fans a glimpse of an unexpected project.

The English golfer shared photos from Ibiza while teasing something new with her brief Instagram caption.

Golf news account NUCLR GOLF highlighted the post on X, pointing to Hull’s upcoming debut in the 2027 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The photos and cryptic message provided the initial intrigue, but an official announcement soon confirmed what Hull had been working on.

In its 2027 swimsuit roster announcement, Sports Illustrated named Hull among 11 women participating in photo shoots in Spain.

The publication confirmed that Hull will make her swimsuit issue debut in 2027.

The shoots are taking place in Mallorca and Ibiza, bringing together established models, new faces and notable athletes.

Jena Sims, the wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, is returning for her fourth consecutive SI Swimsuit appearance.

For Hull, the selection represents an opportunity to introduce herself to a wider audience, including readers who may not regularly follow professional golf.

Charley Hull’s Golf Career Continues to Reach New Heights

While Hull’s latest announcement has little to do with tournament competition, she has already established herself as one of the LPGA’s most recognizable stars.

The English golfer turned professional in 2013 and became the youngest player to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup at just 17 years old.

She has since accumulated three LPGA Tour victories and five wins on the Ladies European Tour.

Hull has yet to break through with a win in a Major Championship, though she finished runner-up at the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open.

In February, Hull reached a career-high No. 3 in the women’s world rankings.

That made her the highest-ranked Englishwoman in the history of the Rolex Rankings.

She currently sits at No. 8.

While a major championship victory remains an important goal, her growing popularity has created opportunities beyond tournament golf.

Hull Has Been Open About Showing More Personality in Women’s Golf

Hull’s latest announcement comes shortly after she discussed the importance of personality in growing the women’s game.

During an October 15 interview with Front Office Sports, Hull said the LPGA needed to do more to highlight the individuals competing on the tour.

“I just think the LPGA Tour needs to show more personalities,” Hull said.

Hull has certainly been doing her part.

The golfer has built a substantial social-media audience, launched a YouTube channel and signed on to participate in the inaugural season of WTGL, the new women’s indoor team golf competition.

Now, her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut appears to be another extension of that growing public profile.

The 2027 issue will introduce Hull to readers who may know little about her accomplishments on the golf course.

And judging by her latest Instagram announcement, the English golfer appears excited to reveal another side of her personality.