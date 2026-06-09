Charlie Woods Draws Major Attention Amid Miles Russell’s U.S. Open Qualification

Charlie Woods won’t be competing in next week’s U.S. Open, but the son of Tiger Woods could still have a prominent role at Shinnecock Hills.

One day after his close friend Miles Russell qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open, the 17-year-old Woods became part of one of the biggest stories from “Golf’s Longest Day.”

Woods served as Russell’s caddie during final qualifying at BallenIsles Country Club in Florida, helping the top-ranked junior golfer earn a spot in his first major championship.

Now, Russell says there’s a chance Woods could remain on the bag when the U.S. Open begins on June 18.

After surviving a playoff to secure one of four qualifying spots available at the Florida site, Russell was asked whether Woods would caddie for him at Shinnecock Hills.

“We’ll see what he’s doing,” Russell told reporters. “To be determined.”

The comment immediately created intrigue around whether Woods could be headed to one of golf’s biggest stages despite narrowly missing out on qualifying as a player.

Charlie Woods Helps Friend Reach First Major

Russell entered Monday’s qualifier as one of the top amateur golfers in the world.

The 17-year-old currently ranks No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has established himself as one of the brightest young stars in the sport.

With Woods carrying the bag, Russell posted rounds of 71 and 67 during the demanding 36-hole qualifier. His six-under total left him tied for third place and forced a playoff for the final U.S. Open spots.

Russell ultimately survived the playoff and punched his ticket to Shinnecock Hills.

Speaking afterward, Russell made it clear that having Woods by his side played a major role in helping him stay relaxed throughout the day.

“It kept it so light,” Russell said. “It’s the first time I’ve had a buddy on the bag. I really like it, not talking much golf, just having a good time.”

Russell echoed those sentiments during an interview with Golf Channel.

“It was awesome. We kept it so light,” Russell said. “It’s kind of the first time I’ve had a buddy on a bag instead of a real caddie, and I really liked it.”

Rather than discussing strategy on every shot, the pair focused on enjoying the moment together.

Longtime Friends Could Reunite at Shinnecock Hills

The connection between Woods and Russell extends far beyond Monday’s qualifier.

The two teenagers have competed against each other throughout their junior golf careers and are considered close friends. They also share the same commercial agent and are both committed to play college golf at Florida State.

That familiarity appeared to pay off during one of the biggest rounds of Russell’s young career.

While Russell earned his place in the field, Woods fell short in his own attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open last month. He shot a 75 during local qualifying and did not advance.

Still, Woods may yet find himself at Shinnecock Hills.

Russell’s comments suggest the possibility remains open, though no decision has been made.

For now, one thing is certain: Woods helped one of his closest friends achieve a lifelong dream. If Russell gets his wish, that partnership could continue at Shinnecock Hills next week.

Tiger Woods famously captured three U.S. Open titles during his legendary career, and Charlie may now have an opportunity to experience the championship firsthand as a caddie before beginning what many believe could be his own journey through the professional ranks.