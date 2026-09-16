Charlie Woods Reaches Championship Milestone as Tiger Woods Makes Progress of His Own

Charlie Woods couldn’t repeat as the Palm League Championship individual winner, but Tiger Woods‘ son still played a key role in helping the Benjamin School leave Miami with another title.

Woods, a senior at Benjamin, shot an even-par 71 on Monday at the Biltmore Golf Course Miami to finish eighth overall, according to Golf Week. Benjamin rallied on the back nine to win the team championship, with Woods making a birdie on the 18th hole to help secure the victory.

The result came one year after Woods dominated the same tournament. He shot a 5-under 66 in 2025 to earn medalist honors and lead Benjamin to the team title.

This time, a teammate took the individual crown.

Charlie Woods Helps Benjamin Secure Another Palm League Championship

Benjamin standout Andrew Tsar, an SMU commit, shot a 2-under 69 to finish atop the individual leaderboard.

The reigning FHSAA Class 1A state champions faced a tougher test than they did at the 2025 event, but Benjamin’s strong finish allowed the team to add another championship.

The Palm League features private and preparatory schools across Southeast Florida. Benjamin competes against Oxbridge Academy and Saint Andrew’s from Palm Beach County, Pine Crest School from Broward County, and Miami-Dade County programs Gulliver Prep, Ransom Everglades, and Miami Country Day.

Benjamin and Oxbridge Academy have combined to win the past three FHSAA Class 1A state championships.

Woods is now in his senior season at Benjamin as he continues building his junior golf résumé. His latest tournament came during an eventful stretch for the Woods family, with his father also making progress on the golf course.

Tiger Woods Returns to the Range After Car Accident

Tiger Woods shared footage of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his March car accident.

The 15-time major champion practiced at Liberty National in New Jersey ahead of the Nexus Cup, an amateur event he is hosting to benefit his TGR Foundation.

The PGA Tour also shared video of Woods practicing and wrote, “Tiger Woods is back on the range!”

Woods, 50, also participated in a clinic at the event and was asked about the current state of his game.

“I can hit pretty much anything,” Woods said.

The appearance marked another step forward for Woods, though there was no indication he was preparing to return to tournament golf.

Woods has not competed professionally since 2024 after dealing with a series of legal and physical setbacks.