Charlie Woods Caught in Tense Exchange With Fan During U.S. Junior Championship

Charlie Woods’ bid to advance at the U.S. Junior Amateur ended with a frustrating playoff elimination and a tense interaction with a spectator.

The 17-year-old son of Tiger Woods was competing for one of the final two places in the tournament’s 64-player match-play bracket Wednesday morning at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

During the first playoff hole, Woods attempted to reach the par-5 green in two from approximately 270 yards but came up about 25 yards short. He then settled over his third shot from the rough as he tried to keep his championship run alive.

That was when a camera shutter could be heard during his backswing.

Woods immediately turned toward the spectator responsible and delivered a blunt response.

“Really, dude?” he said.

Another person near the camera could then be heard saying, “Right in his swing.”

The interruption came at a particularly costly moment. Woods was unable to convert his next shot for birdie and finished the hole with a bogey, ending his opportunity to advance into match play.

Charlie Woods Misses U.S. Junior Amateur Cut in Dramatic Playoff

Woods entered Wednesday as one of 14 golfers fighting for the final two available spots in the match-play field.

After opening the championship with a 5-over 76 on Saucon Valley’s Grace Course, Woods responded with an even-par 70 during Tuesday’s second round. His 5-over total placed him in the crowded playoff after 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying.

The comeback represented Woods’ best showing in three U.S. Junior Amateur appearances.

He missed match play after rounds of 82 and 80 in 2024, then posted an 81 and 74 during the 2025 championship. This time, Woods remained in contention into a third day before his run ended on the opening playoff hole.

Eli Wessel of Indianapolis and Hudson Kutchma of Westfield, Indiana, ultimately secured the final two places in the Round of 64.

The disappointing finish carried additional significance because of Woods’ family connection to the championship.

Tiger Woods won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur titles from 1991 through 1993. The USGA renamed the championship’s trophy in his honor beginning in 2026, meaning Charlie was attempting to become the first player to win the newly named Tiger Woods Trophy.

Charlie Woods Had Another Viral Moment One Day Earlier

The exchange with the fan marked Charlie Woods’ second viral on-course moment in as many days.

During Tuesday’s round, a separate video captured Woods reacting angrily after his tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole. His profane outburst was picked up clearly in the clip, although the frustration did not derail the hole. Woods recovered and made par.

Together, the two videos offered a glimpse at the emotions Woods experienced while trying to survive one of the most important junior tournaments of his career.

He also carried considerable attention throughout the week because of his famous father and his own growing profile in the sport.

Woods has committed to play college golf at Florida State University after completing high school. He is expected to join a Seminoles recruiting class that also includes Miles Russell, one of the country’s highest-ranked junior players.

Russell shared medalist honors at the U.S. Junior Amateur after finishing stroke play at 6 under, nine shots ahead of Woods. He entered match play as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

Charlie Woods’ week ended much earlier than he wanted, but his second-round recovery allowed him to contend for match play for the first time in three appearances.

Unfortunately for Woods, one poorly timed camera click became part of the final and most widely shared moment of his championship.