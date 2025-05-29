Charlie Woods Adds Another ‘Huge’ Milestone to the Family Legacy

Charlie Woods, the 16-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, has achieved a significant milestone in his budding career.

On May 28, Charlie clinched his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the highly competitive Team TaylorMade Invitational, hosted at the renowned Black Course of Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida.

While the Woods name has long been associated with greatness on the golf course, Charlie is proving he’s more than just a famous last name. With poise, power, and precision, he’s stepping confidently out of his father’s towering shadow, and into his own spotlight.

Charlie Woods cards eight birdies to shoot a six-under 66 to win the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ZsKKE3SOw — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 28, 2025

A Breakthrough Performance

Competing in just his fifth AJGA event, Charlie delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament. He opened with a solid 70, followed by a remarkable 65 in the second round, and capped it off with a final-round 66.

His consistent play led him to finish at 15-under par, securing a three-stroke victory over a field that included four of the top five AJGA-ranked players.

Charlie’s final round was highlighted by eight birdies, demonstrating his ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Despite two bogeys, he maintained composure, closing with four consecutive pars to seal the win.

“Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I preformed under some high pressure situations is just huge going forward,” Charlie said.

This victory marks a significant improvement from his previous best AJGA finish–a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

Building a Competitive Resume

This AJGA title adds to Charlie’s growing list of accomplishments. In June 2023, he won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in the 14-15 age category.

Later that year, he secured victory at the Last Chance Regional golf tournament. Additionally, Charlie qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2024, although he did not make the cut.

According to ESPN, “He attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open earlier this month but failed in his second attempt, shooting a 3-over 75–seven strokes over the required score of 68–at Wellington (Florida) Golf Club.”

Charlie has also gained attention for his appearances alongside his father in the PNC Championship, where the duo has competed multiple times, finishing as runners-up twice.

These experiences have provided Charlie with exposure to high-level competition and the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals.

Tiger Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins, including 15 majors, has expressed pride in his son’s achievements. While Tiger is currently recovering from Achilles tendon surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the PGA Tour season, he continues to support Charlie’s development in the sport.

Charlie’s recent victory not only adds to the Woods family’s illustrious golf legacy but also signifies his emergence as a formidable competitor in junior golf.

As he continues to hone his skills and gain experience, the golf world will undoubtedly watch with interest to see how his career unfolds.