Charlie Woods Shares Personal Tribute to His Mother on the Course

Charlie Woods continues to build his own identity in junior golf while competing in major amateur events and preparing for his college career. The 17-year-old recently competed at the Junior Players Championship and remains focused on developing his game.

A recent TaylorMade video offered a closer look at Charlie’s preparation and equipment. He discussed his golf setup, his approach to the course, and the way he reads putts. The video also provided a glimpse into the family influences that remain part of his life.

That personal connection stood out as Charlie explained the meaning behind one piece of equipment in his golf bag.

Charlie Woods Pays Tribute to Elin Nordegren With “Bjorn” Headcover

Charlie Woods revealed that he named one of his golf headcovers “Bjorn,” linking the item to his mother, Elin Nordegren, and his family’s Swedish roots.

While speaking about the headcover, Charlie explained that he initially believed it represented a Norwegian Viking. He later discovered its connection to Sweden.

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“I think on the website it said it was a Norwegian viking but it was under Sweden,” Charlie said. “It just felt right. My mom’s from Sweden and all my family is from Sweden.”

The explanation gave the headcover a personal connection to Charlie’s family. Rather than simply being another item in his bag, its name reflects his mother’s Swedish background and his extended family’s connection to the country.

Charlie’s comments came as TaylorMade offered viewers a closer look at his golf preparation ahead of the Junior Players Championship. The video also showed how he has begun to develop preferences for his own equipment and game.

The detail does not represent a formal tribute in Charlie’s words. Instead, it reflects a small personal choice tied to his family background.

Charlie Woods Continues Building His Own Golf Path

Charlie’s personal connection to Sweden came during an important period in his junior golf development. He finished tied for eighth at the Junior Players Championship with a 1-under 215 total after rounds of 71, 73 and 71.

Charlie closed with a 1-under 71 that included five birdies and four bogeys. His mother, Elin Nordegren, was also present during the tournament and supported him from the sidelines. She was there during the second round when Charlie finished with a birdie on the 18th hole.

The result added another strong performance to Charlie’s developing junior golf résumé. He has also committed to play college golf at Florida State as part of the 2027 recruiting class.

Charlie recently signed an NIL agreement with TaylorMade as well. The equipment company had already been in contact with him after he won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational.

The TaylorMade video also showed Charlie discussing his putting style. He described his approach as “very visual and kind of feel-based” and explained that Justin Thomas previously tried to teach him AimPoint.

“JT actually, a couple of years ago, tried to teach me how to do AimPoint, and I failed miserably,” Charlie said.

His comments provide another look at a young golfer developing his own approach to the game. Alongside his tournament results and future plans, small details such as the “Bjorn” headcover offer a glimpse into the personal influences that remain part of Charlie’s journey.