Chili’s Announces Two-Day Golf Event With Exclusive Rhoback Apparel & More

Chili’s is taking its signature margaritas and casual atmosphere from the restaurant to the golf course.

The casual-dining chain is launching a two-day golf-themed pop-up at DeBell Golf Club in Burbank, California, transforming the municipal course’s clubhouse into the Chili’s Golf Club.

The activation will run Aug. 28-29 and serve as the brand’s version of the ultimate 19th hole.

The event is the latest example of Chili’s looking beyond its restaurants for ways to put the brand in front of consumers. This time, Chili’s is tapping into golf culture with specialty drinks, limited-edition apparel and appearances from recognizable personalities in the sport.

Chili’s Turns a Public Golf Course Into Its Own Clubhouse

Rather than targeting an exclusive country club, Chili’s is setting up shop at a public municipal course, fitting the restaurant chain’s effort to position itself as an accessible clubhouse for everyday golfers.

“Chili’s is the people’s clubhouse, so it only made sense to bring that spirit to the course by building the Chili’s Golf Club on a public muni, complete with the 19th hole of every golfer’s dreams,” George Felix, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Brinker International, said.

Golfers visiting the pop-up will find special drinks created for the event, including the Transfusion Marg and Tee Time Marg. The Transfusion is already a familiar sight at golf courses, typically combining vodka, ginger ale and grape flavors, but Chili’s is putting its own margarita-inspired spin on the clubhouse experience.

Chili’s also created promotional content featuring professional golfer Wesley Bryan, model and golf personality Jena Sims Koepka and Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley.

Chili’s and Rhoback Launch Golf Apparel Collection

A major piece of the campaign is a new merchandise collaboration between Chili’s and performance apparel company Rhoback. Visitors to the Burbank pop-up will be able to shop the collection in person, while the items will also be sold through Rhoback’s website while supplies remain.

The lineup includes several Chili’s-inspired performance polos. The Presidente Margarita polo costs $132 for men and $96 for women, while the Mulligan and Champion’s Dinner polos are each priced at $132. The collection also includes the $142 Hesi performance hoodie and a $158 Horizon Block performance quarter-zip.

Other options include the $135 Ready crewneck and another performance quarter-zip priced at $154 for men and $118 for women. Two styles of hats round out the collection: a $54 Poly hat offered in two colors and a $54 Retro Rope hat.

“Rhoback created the ultimate Chili’s Golf Club gear that’s ready for wherever the round takes you, from the first tee to the 19th hole, and every swing – good or bad – in between,” Felix said.

Golf Pop-Up Continues Chili’s Unconventional Marketing Push

The golf takeover follows a series of attention-grabbing campaigns from Chili’s as the chain has tried to keep itself at the center of conversations around restaurant value and pop culture.

Chili’s has heavily promoted its Triple Dipper, while its value-focused advertising has directly challenged fast-food chains over rising prices.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the company previously took that strategy into the real world with its Fast Food Financing pop-up in New York City, a tongue-in-cheek concept built around the idea that consumers might need financing to afford increasingly expensive fast-food meals.

The two-day event opened in Manhattan’s Union Square in April 2025 and was designed to resemble a payday loan storefront. Visitors who were “approved” received gift cards intended to help cover the cost of a fast-food combo meal.

Chili’s strategically placed the pop-up next to a McDonald’s, making the chain’s target particularly difficult to miss.

The stunt also doubled as a promotion for Chili’s Big QP burger, which the company positioned as a competitor to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder. Behind the mock financing storefront was a speakeasy where visitors could try the Big QP.

Chili’s extended the joke online with a campaign site where consumers could “apply” for fast-food financing, while social media giveaways gave people who could not visit the New York pop-up a chance to receive gift cards.

The Chili’s Golf Club takes a different approach but follows a similar playbook. Instead of relying solely on conventional restaurant advertising, Chili’s is creating a temporary experience designed to generate photos, videos and social media conversation.

Golf is an especially natural setting for that strategy. Recreational golf already has a strong connection to food, drinks, apparel and the post-round clubhouse experience.

By turning itself into the 19th hole, Chili’s can insert its margaritas and branding into that culture without having to reinvent the restaurant’s identity.