Chris Gotterup Draws Scottie Scheffler Comparisons After John Deere Classic Win

Chris Gotterup’s remarkable rise continued on Sunday with a stunning comeback victory at the John Deere Classic, adding even more fuel to the growing comparisons between the 26-year-old and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Gotterup entered the final round five shots off the lead before firing a blistering 9-under 62 at TPC Deere Run to claim his third PGA Tour victory of the 2026 season and the fifth of his career. The win also came just one week before he returns to defend his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, making him arguably the hottest player in golf heading into the final major of the year.

The victory also put Gotterup in elite company. Since mid-May 2024, only Scheffler has won more PGA Tour events than Gotterup, according to golf statistician Justin Ray. Scheffler has 10 victories during that span, while Gotterup and Rory McIlroy are tied for second with five each.

For a player who entered the year with just two career PGA Tour wins, it is another sign that Gotterup’s rise is becoming impossible to ignore.

Chris Gotterup’s Winning Pace Resembles Scottie Scheffler’s

While nobody is ready to place Gotterup alongside Scheffler just yet, the similarities are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Gotterup now owns five PGA Tour victories before turning 27 years old. At the same stage of his career, roughly two weeks before his 27th birthday in June 2023, Scheffler had six PGA Tour wins, including his first Masters victory.

The comparison doesn’t stop there.

Both players have established themselves as elite ball-strikers capable of overpowering golf courses while maintaining remarkably calm demeanors under pressure. Scheffler has previously praised Gotterup’s temperament, noting his ability to quickly move on from poor shots instead of letting mistakes snowball.

That same composure was on full display Sunday. Despite beginning the day five behind, Gotterup never appeared rattled as he methodically climbed the leaderboard before closing with one of the lowest final rounds in tournament history.

His latest victory also means he now has as many PGA Tour wins over the last 12 months as players including Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Sam Burns combined.