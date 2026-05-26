CJ Cup Byron Nelson Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make?

Wyndham Clark is back in the winner’s circle.

The former U.S. Open champion captured the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in spectacular fashion, firing an 11-under-par 60 on Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch to secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2024 and the fourth PGA Tour title of his career.

Clark entered the final round tied for the lead alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, but quickly separated himself from the field with one of the lowest rounds of the season. Clark’s

Clark took home $1.854 million from the tournament’s $10.3 million purse.

Si Woo Kim finished alone in second place after a strong week in Texas, while defending champion Scheffler settled for third in front of his hometown fans.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Prize Money Payouts

Here is a complete breakdown of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts, per Golf Channel:

FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS 1 Wyndham Clark $1,854,000 2 Si Woo Kim $1,122,000 3 Scottie Scheffler $710,700 4 Jackson Suber $504,700 5 Keith Mitchell $422,300 T-6 Tony Finau $347,625 T-6 Zach Bauchou $347,625 T-6 Tom Hoge $347,625 T-9 Johnny Keefer $260,075 T-9 Jesper Svensson $260,075 T-9 Max Greyserman $260,075 T-9 Sungjae Im $260,075 T-9 Stephan Jaeger $260,075 T-14 Taylor Moore $187,975 T-14 Blades Brown $187,975 T-14 Brooks Koepka $187,975 17 Ben Silverman $167,375 18 S.Y. Noh $157,075 T-19 Garrick Higgo $100,596 T-19 Jordan Spieth $100,596 T-19 A.J. Ewart $100,596 T-19 Seamus Power $100,596 T-19 Pierceson Coody $100,596 T-19 Peter Malnati $100,596 T-19 Rico Hoey $100,596 T-19 Ryo Hisatsune $100,596 T-19 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $100,596 T-19 Kensei Hirata $100,596 T-19 Steven Fisk $100,596 T-19 Erik van Rooyen $100,596 T-31 Eric Cole $58,930 T-31 Luke Clanton $58,930 T-31 Mac Meissner $58,930 T-31 Doug Ghim $58,930 T-31 Mark Hubbard $58,930 T-31 Sam Ryder $58,930 T-31 Chris Kirk $58,930 T-38 Emiliano Grillo $47,895 T-38 Chan Kim $47,895 T-40 Neal Shipley $38,625 T-40 Adrien Saddier $38,625 T-40 Matthieu Pavon $38,625 T-40 Tyler Duncan $38,625 T-40 Luke List $38,625 T-40 Camilo Villegas $38,625 T-40 Austin Eckroat $38,625 T-47 Dan Brown $26,971 T-47 Fabian Gomez $26,971 T-47 Taylor Pendrith $26,971 T-47 John Parry $26,971 T-47 Justin Lower $26,971 T-47 Patrick Fishburn $26,971 T-47 Patrick Rodgers $26,971 T-54 Adam Svensson $23,999 T-54 Tom Kim $23,999 T-54 Jeffrey Kang $23,999 T-54 Charley Hoffman $23,999 T-54 Troy Merritt $23,999 T-59 Chad Ramey $23,175 T-59 Jonathan Byrd $23,175 T-59 Jordan Smith $23,175 T-62 Thorbjorn Olesen $22,454 T-62 Yongjun Bae $22,454 T-62 Rasmus Hojgaard $22,454 T-62 Hank Lebioda $22,454 66 Mackenzie Hughes $21,939 T-67 Lanto Griffin $21,630 T-67 John VanDerLaan $21,630 69 Zac Blair $21,321 70 Danny Willett $21,115

Clark Won’t Defend His Momentum at Colonial

Less than 24 hours after his win in Texas, Clark withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge field at Colonial Country Club. No reason for the withdrawal was immediately announced, but Aaron Rai also decided to withdraw from his next scheduled tournament (Byron Nelson) following his PGA Championship win.

Clark’s absence opens a spot in the field for Lanto Griffin, who moved in from the alternate list. The Charles Schwab Challenge marks the PGA Tour’s second consecutive stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, meaning Clark would have remained in Texas following his victory. Brooks Koepka, who finished tied for 14th at the Byron Nelson, also withdrew from the tournament.

With his dominant performance, Clark vaulted from No. 75 to No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking and from 82nd to 34th in the FedEx Cup standings, putting him back in position to contend for postseason opportunities and major championship success later this season.