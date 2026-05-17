Cole Sherwood Builds PGA Tour Case With Colonial Life Charity Classic Win

Cole Sherwood arrived at Woodcreek Club with a chance to change the trajectory of his professional career, and by Sunday evening, he had done exactly that. The former Vanderbilt standout captured the inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic, earning the first Korn Ferry Tour victory of his career while taking a massive step toward securing a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

Sherwood entered the final round tied for the lead, but the pressure of sharing an overnight lead in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event did not seem to faze him. He carded a final-round 66 to finish at 16-under-par 264 and edge Zac Blair by one stroke.

Sherwood Overcomes Early Setback

The final round did not begin smoothly for Sherwood. A bogey on the opening hole threatened to derail his momentum before it ever really started. He quickly responded with a string of birdies that completely shifted the tone of the day.

Sherwood birdied the second hole and continued attacking the course throughout the front nine. Additional birdies at Nos. 5 and 7 helped him regain control, and another on the 10th hole suddenly gave him breathing room atop the leaderboard. At one point, Sherwood had built a four-shot advantage as several of the other contenders struggled to maintain pace.

Cole Hammer, playing earlier in the day, mounted one of the tournament’s most impressive charges with a blistering 8-under 62. His clubhouse total briefly put serious pressure on the leaders and forced Sherwood to keep attacking rather than protecting his lead.

Blair caught fire on the back nine, rattling off four consecutive birdies to erase Sherwood’s advantage and create a tie at the top of the leaderboard. Suddenly, what had appeared to be a comfortable march to victory turned into a tense closing stretch.

The two players traded birdies on key par-5 opportunities, with Blair converting on the 17th while Sherwood answered on the 14th. Blair eventually posted 15-under after a par at the 18th hole, leaving Sherwood with little margin for error coming down the stretch.

Facing mounting pressure, he birdied the par-4 17th to reclaim the outright lead. The clutch birdie ultimately proved to be the difference, allowing him to close out the victory and avoid a playoff in the tournament’s inaugural edition.

Kyle Westmoreland finished alone in third place, while Hammer, Josh Teater, and Turk Pettit shared fourth. Former Clemson standout Carson Young, who began the day tied with Sherwood for the lead, remained in contention early before fading during the final round.

Young delivered one of the tournament’s biggest moments Saturday, carding an albatross on the par-5 17th after holing a 4-iron from 233 yards. According to a Korn Ferry Tour employee working the event, the reaction to Young’s shot may have been the loudest moment in Korn Ferry Tour history.

Career-Changing Victory

Beyond the trophy and winner’s check, the victory carries enormous significance for Sherwood’s long-term future.

The Korn Ferry Tour serves as the primary pathway to the PGA Tour, and every point matters in the season-long standings. By winning the Colonial Life Charity Classic, Sherwood vaulted from 34th to third in the points race, dramatically improving his chances of earning PGA Tour status next year.

Sherwood collected $180,000 from the tournament’s $1 million purse, the biggest payday of his professional career to date.