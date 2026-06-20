Collin Morikawa & Wife, Katherine Morikawa, Announced Major Personal News Amid US Open

It has been an eventful few weeks for Collin Morikawa and his wife, Katherine Morikawa, as the family underwent some major changes. As the golfer continues to play PGA Tour events, the couple revealed some major personal news in recent weeks.

Collin and Katherine welcomed a new baby to the world just a few weeks before the US Open. The golfer is also balancing a back injury in addition to being a new dad.

“Last week was huge for me,” Collin told reporters on June 20, 2026. “I felt like I made progress after that. I mean, took a little bit of time off with the baby.

“You know, I can’t hit every shot that I want to hit. Usually my go-to shot with right-to-left wind with an iron would be to cut something up, know how it’s going to spin, and just play that shot. I can’t quite cut it as much as I want,” Collin added.

“Thankfully the greens are soft enough right now where I don’t have to hit the high spinner, but I’m able to hit enough shots. I think I proved it to myself today that I have enough tools to go out and play well.”

Collin Morikawa & Wife, Katherine Morikawa, Welcomed a New Baby Before the US Open

Days before the US Open, Collin took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple holding the baby’s hand. The couple got married on November 26, 2022.

“All that matters,” Collin noted in the June 14, Instagram post.

Collin Morikawa’s Wife, Katherine, Is an Avid Marathon Runner

In addition to being a new mom, Katherine is also quite the athlete as an avid marathon runner. Back in 2024, Collin’s wife shared a heartfelt message about her husband’s support during her training.

“To the most supportive husband @collin_morikawa your constant encouragement kept me going and your belief in me helped me believe in myself,” Katherine said in the November 5, 2024, message on Instagram.

“Knowing you were out there cheering me on made all the difference. i love you more than words can say 🤍.”

Collin Morikawa on Playing US Open at Shinnecock Hills: ‘I Love This Golf Course’

Fatherhood is looking good on Collin as the PGA Tour golfer is dialed in at the US Open. Collin believes his game is suited for Shinnecock Hills and the golfer’s scores back up this claim.

“I love this golf course,” Collin remarked during a June 19, media session. “I think it’s grown on me throughout the week. I think when I showed up, you know, it was nice, and everyone had high remarks for it. I just looked at it as this is the next test for me, but I think it’s grown on me.

“Especially with this wind that we’ve had. I think with the north wind, it plays very, very weird, but with the south we had yesterday and the west we’re having right now, I think it plays as a great golf course.”

Time will tell if the new father can celebrate the family news with a major win as well.