Concerning Rickie Fowler News Emerges Amid US Open Final Rounds

Rickie Fowler is not having the best time on the course. He has failed to make the cut with a score of 5-over par after 36 holes at the U.S. Open.

With this, he has now missed weekend play for three straight events.

This result would definitely hurt a lot because he was just 1-over par after Thursday’s play. If not for the double bogey he made on the 16th par-5, the story would have been different.

He is coming off one of the most awful performances at the Memorial Tournament. He shot 17-over-par after 36 holes. Before that, he also missed the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 3-over par.

He is presently 27th in the FedEx Cup rankings, which is inside the Tour Championship cut-off. But he is just three off from getting knocked off that list.

He is still in the BMW Championship cut-off, but if his performance on the course does not change soon, he might head towards a similar outcome that he faced last year before and during the playoffs.

Rickie Fowler Was Dealing With an Infection

Fowler initially caught a sinus infection during the Truist Championship. He was dealing with a 102-degree fever that week, and the issue did not resolve quickly.

Even during the Memorial, he was still suffering from it, and things only started to improve during U.S. Open week at Shinnecock.

However, despite regaining his health, it did not translate into his game.

The good news is that there is no cut at the Travelers Championship next week, so fans will finally get to witness the orange Sunday.

Rickie Fowler’s Fashion at the US Open Made Its Mark

Fowler has always been known for his distinctive style. At Shinnecock Hills, he drew the spotlight during the first round by debuting a striking pair of pink golf shoes.

He sported an all-white outfit, the highlight of which was his bright pink Pumas. The sneakers are part of the brand’s latest collection, Showtime Pack.

Fowler has also fully leaned into his iconic Sunday orange aesthetic. Just ahead of the PGA Championship, he announced a new business collaboration with Tropicana to celebrate National Orange Juice Day.