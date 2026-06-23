Concerning News Emerges on Jordan Spieth After US Open

Jordan Spieth finished the 2026 U.S. Open with a score of 10-over par. His performance on the field was nowhere near improving, despite his saying that his game is trending in the right direction.

I feel like I’m close to being able to go back to doing that[contend] again,” Spieth said in May before the PGA Championship. “So I just want to give myself a chance.”

He finished that event tied for 18th and went on to record a similar performance near his home at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a tied for 19th finish. Further, Spieth failed to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

This season, he has managed to produce no top-10 performance in 16 stars. These string of continuous disappointements has dropped his FedEx rankings significantly.

He barely sits inside the BMW Championship cut off. Curently, ranking 50th, Spieth stands in danger of easily losing that spot and his chance to compete in the playoffs.

Going into the U.S. Open week, he was 47th.

He needs to turn around his performance so that atleast remains in the top-70 for a chance to play at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He is scheduled to tee off at this week’s Travelers Championship.

Spieth performance is not extremely bad but he isn’t at all playing like a three-time major champion who is just one trophy away from a Grand Slam.

Jordan Spieth Will Host a Golf Tournament

Spieth is continuing his long-standing commitment to youth development. He is set to host the UAJT Jordan Spieth Championship this fall, further expanding his philanthropic footprint in his hometown of Dallas.

Scheduled for October 16–18, the tournament represents the latest addition to Spieth’s growing roster of youth golf events.

Before turning professional, he was a star on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit and a two-time U.S. Junior Amateur champion.

The event is his way of giving back to the sport that helped shape his career while helping build a strong foundation for future golfers.

Rickie Fowler Also Shares the Same Boat as Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler is also in a similar situation to Spieth, though he has fared considerably better. Fowler, who does not have the same accolades as Spieth, remains popular among California fans.

He has failed to make the cut in three consecutive events, including the U.S. Open. However, because he has shown better overall form than Spieth, Fowler sits 30th in the FedEx rankings.

He is just one spot away from losing his Tour Championship eligibility.

This week’s Travelers Championship will be a proving ground for both stars. The good news is that there is no cut, so both players will get to play all four days.