LPGA Enters New Era as Craig Kessler Appointed 10th Commissioner

The LPGA Board of Directors has officially elected Craig Kessler as its 10th Commissioner, marking a significant leadership shift amid its 75th anniversary season.

Kessler, 39, currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the PGA of America–a role he has held since 2023–and previously held leadership positions at Topgolf and Buff City Soap.

He will officially assume his duties on July 15, with interim Commissioner Liz Moore steering the LPGA until then.

Kessler’s Background

Kessler’s ascent through the golf industry exemplifies his blend of operational expertise and strategic vision.

Before his current role, he spent five years at Topgolf as COO and later served as CEO of Buff City Soap, expanding its presence from 100 to 260 stores across the U.S.

He also brings private equity experience from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Providence Equity, making him a well-rounded executive versed in growth and innovation.

At the PGA of America, Kessler played a central role in overseeing an organization with over 30,000 members and has built substantial relationships within the golf landscape–from tour officials to club pros.

Immediate Objectives and Bold Approach

Kessler made it clear that this isn’t about a lengthy listening tour. He’s aiming to hit the ground running: “I don’t think this is one of those opportunities where we start with 100 days of listening. It’s time to explode out of the gates.”

One early focus will be optimizing the tour schedule to balance competitive rigor and athlete recovery, addressing concerns over excessive travel and burnout.

On strategic partnerships, Kessler signaled an open-door policy. When asked about Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund–active in women’s golf–he welcomed the prospect:

“Anyone willing to elevate our athletes…I can’t wait to have a discussion.”

Former Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan Steps Down

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the ninth LPGA Commissioner since May 2021, announced she would step down effective January 9, citing her desire to spend more time with her three children.

During her tenure, the LPGA saw a near doubling of prize money and substantial gains in player support–such as fully insured healthcare and travel stipends.

However, persistent concerns over communication, sponsorship instability, and organizational missteps–most notably the Solheim Cup transportation debacle–cast a shadow over her achievements.

Internally and publicly, observers felt she struggled to articulate a cohesive vision for capitalizing on major stars like Nelly Korda and the broader growth in women’s sports, contributing to questions about her leadership style and direction.

While the LPGA board praised her for “solidifying the position as the global leader in women’s professional golf,” much of the dialogue surrounding her departure focused on a fractured relationship with stakeholders and unmet expectations on key operational fronts.

Why This Hire Matters

Kessler’s selection signals a strategic pivot for the LPGA. His commercial background and experience in consumer entertainment through Topgolf suggest a balance between athlete development and fan engagement.

As Golf Business Journal noted, his “clear vision of how he can help the tour latch on to the wider women’s boom” is essential.

This executive selection comes at a critical juncture; the LPGA has faced financial challenges (including a $2 million loss in 2024) and departures in its executive ranks. Kessler’s mandate–building trust, visibility, fans, and fiscal health–aims to chart a sustainable and vibrant future.

What to Watch Next

As the LPGA gears up for its upcoming majors, including the U.S. Women’s Open, attention will turn to how Kessler integrates with players, partners, and stakeholders.

Dialogue with top talent like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko will offer early insight into his leadership style and vision.

Front offices and sponsors will also be evaluating how his policies around visibility and scheduling materialize.

Ultimately, the LPGA’s trajectory under Kessler could redefine where women’s golf stands in today’s global sports ecosystem.