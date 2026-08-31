Donald Trump Makes Announcement About 2026 Presidents Cup

President Donald Trump is returning to a familiar position in the golf world.

Trump has accepted an invitation to become Honorary Chairman of the 2026 Presidents Cup, giving the 45th and 47th president of the United States an official role when the international team competition arrives at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from September 22-27.

It won’t be Trump’s first time holding the title. He was also Honorary Chairman when the Presidents Cup was played at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in 2017.

Trump Reacts to Presidents Cup Appointment

Trump announced his acceptance of the position in a Truth Social post, revealing that the PGA Tour approached him about taking the role.

“At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup,” Trump said.

The president also offered an early assessment of the two teams expected to compete at Medinah.

“Both teams are ‘loaded’ with Talent,” Trump said, adding that he was looking forward to attending the event and meeting the players.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said Trump’s appointment fits with a longstanding Presidents Cup tradition. Rather than limiting the honorary position to a particular country or political party, the tournament has regularly turned to prominent political leaders from the host nation.

“The Presidents Cup has a proud tradition of engaging world leaders from across the globe and across political lines,” Rolapp said.

That history stretches back to the tournament’s beginning in 1994.

According to PGA Tour, six former U.S. presidents have served as Honorary Chairman: Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

International hosts have followed the same pattern. Leaders including Justin Trudeau, Scott Morrison, Julia Gillard, Stephen Harper, Park Geun-hye, Thabo Mbeki and John Howard have all been associated with previous editions.

Trump Was Part of Memorable 2017 Presidents Cup

Trump’s previous appearance as Honorary Chairman ended with him participating in one of the most visible moments of the tournament.

He attended the final day at Liberty National in 2017 and appeared during the trophy presentation after the Americans completed a dominant victory over the International Team.

The U.S. won 19-11 that year, continuing a trend that has defined the Presidents Cup for most of its existence.

The Americans have won 13 of the first 15 editions of the event. The International Team’s lone victory came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, while the 2003 tournament in South Africa finished in a tie.

Medinah Country Club Has a Storied Golf History

The 2026 Presidents Cup will add another chapter to more than a century of history.

Founded in 1924 by members of Chicago’s Medinah Temple, the club began with an ambitious plan that eventually produced three golf courses. Scottish architect Tom Bendelow designed the original layouts, with Course No. 1 opening in 1925, Course No. 2 following in 1926 and Course No. 3 opening in 1928.

Course No. 3 went on to become one of the most recognizable championship venues in American golf. Medinah has hosted three U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the 1988 U.S. Senior Open, among other major professional events.

Tiger Woods won both PGA Championships held on Course No. 3, capturing the Wanamaker Trophy there in 1999 and again in 2006.

The course was also the site of one of the most dramatic Ryder Cup finishes ever. In 2012, the United States entered Sunday’s singles matches with a 10-6 advantage before Europe mounted a stunning comeback to win 14 1/2-13 1/2. The rally became known as the “Miracle at Medinah.”

Medinah has continued to evolve since that famous Ryder Cup. Course No. 3 underwent a major transformation completed in 2024, setting the stage for another international team competition.