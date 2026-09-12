Donald Trump Interrupts Rory McIlroy’s Rough Start at Irish Open in Air Force One

Rory McIlroy was already having the kind of start he would have liked to forget Saturday at the Irish Open.

Then Air Force One flew overhead.

McIlroy was battling through the third hole at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg when President Donald Trump made his presence felt before he had even arrived at the course.

Trump was traveling aboard Air Force One to nearby Shannon ahead of a planned helicopter ride to Doonbeg to watch Saturday’s third round. On the way, the presidential aircraft made a low flyover of the course.

The timing was remarkable.

McIlroy had sent his tee shot into trouble on the third hole and was searching for his ball alongside fans and volunteers when Air Force One passed overhead, momentarily turning attention from one of golf’s biggest stars to one of the world’s most recognizable aircraft.

McIlroy ultimately made a double-bogey 6 on the hole as a difficult beginning to his third round became even tougher.

Air Force One Flies Over Rory McIlroy During Brutal Third Hole

McIlroy entered Saturday at 2-under after navigating a tricky opening two days in his home country, but his third round quickly went in the wrong direction.

His wayward tee shot at No. 3 left him scrambling to locate his ball. As the search unfolded, Air Force One suddenly appeared above the course, with spectators looking skyward as the aircraft flew over Doonbeg.

McIlroy still had the more immediate problem waiting for him on the ground.

The Northern Irishman eventually finished the hole with a double bogey, adding to a nightmare start as he attempted to climb the leaderboard.

Trump, meanwhile, was due to land in Shannon before traveling by helicopter to the course, which is hosting the Irish Open for the first time.

His visit created an unusual dynamic around one of the biggest events on the Irish golf calendar, something McIlroy had already addressed before Saturday’s round.

“I think when the sitting President of the United States of America visits anywhere, it becomes a logistical challenge,” McIlroy said.

“There’s a lot that goes into it.

“They obviously have to lock down a specific area and make sure that it’s safe for him to travel into, and the entire delegation, whoever that is.

“Logistically, it provides a bit of a challenge but we are at one of his properties that he has kindly provided for us to play a golf tournament.”

McIlroy, however, also saw an upside to the extraordinary attention surrounding Trump’s visit.

“I said yesterday, the President of the United States wants to come watch a little bit of golf. I think we are all happy to be here, grateful to be here,” McIlroy said.

“His presence at the Irish Open makes it a truly international event. That brings more attention and eyeballs to the Irish Open, and it can only be a good thing.”

Eric Trump Reveals Family’s Connection to Rory McIlroy

There was another Trump-McIlroy connection playing out at Doonbeg before the president’s arrival.

Eric Trump was filmed greeting McIlroy ahead of his tee time and later revealed that the relationship between the golfer and the Trump family extends beyond the course.

“[Rory’s] been a great master of golf,” Eric Trump said. “He’s always been incredibly kind to us. My kids go to the same school as his. We see him in Jupiter, Florida, where we live, all the time.

“He’s had nothing but great things to say about the hotel. He’s played with many of our properties over the years, whether it be Cadillac Championship at Doral [in Miami], you know, most of our properties easily at some point.

“He’s a fantastic guy and person that we respect immensely and certainly has been a friend of the family, and it’s great to have him here.”

McIlroy’s daughter, Poppy, attends school in Florida, where the golfer and his family spend much of their time.

But on Saturday, the relationship between two of the biggest names surrounding the Irish Open produced a scene few could have anticipated.

Before Trump ever stepped onto the property, Air Force One had already crossed paths with the tournament’s biggest attraction.