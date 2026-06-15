Dunkin’, TaylorMade Launch Golf Collection for U.S. Open Week

Golf fans have plenty to be excited about this week. The U.S. Open is set to take center stage, summer is officially arriving, and now Dunkin’ is joining the celebration with a golf-focused collaboration that blends coffee culture, course essentials, and collectible merchandise.

According to Golf Digest, the popular coffee and breakfast chain has announced a new partnership with TaylorMade that arrives just in time for one of the biggest weeks on the golf calendar. While brand collaborations have become increasingly common in sports, this one feels particularly tailored to golfers, combining limited-edition food and beverage offerings with exclusive golf gear that can actually be used on the course.

The campaign also taps into the growing crossover between golf and lifestyle brands. In recent years, golf has expanded beyond traditional equipment and apparel, with companies from outside the sport increasingly looking for ways to connect with players and fans. Dunkin’s latest effort is one of the more creative examples of that trend.

New Menu Items Bring a Golf Twist to the Dunkin’ Experience

Among the new offerings are Dunkin’ Zero Peach “Tee” and Raspberry “Tee” Lemonade beverages, both playing off golf terminology while providing summer-friendly drink options. The beverages are being marketed as an easy addition to a pre-round routine or a refreshing option for fans following the tournament throughout the week.

Perhaps the most unique item in the promotion is a special Munchkins sleeve. Rather than simply offering donut holes, Dunkin’ is packaging three assorted Munchkins alongside a TaylorMade SpeedSoft golf ball featuring custom Dunkin’ branding.

The company is also adding another limited-time giveaway during championship week. Beginning on June 18, customers who purchase a beverage at participating locations can receive a complimentary tee-shaped drink holder while supplies last. It’s a small touch, but one that further reinforces the golf theme across the entire promotion.

The TaylorMade Merchandise Collection Goes Beyond Novelty

While the menu items may grab headlines initially, the collaboration’s biggest attraction could be the exclusive merchandise collection created with TaylorMade.

The lineup includes several golf-focused products that blend Dunkin’s recognizable branding with TaylorMade’s performance-oriented designs. Among the featured items are a custom FlexTech stand bag and co-branded apparel designed for players who want to bring a little personality to their golf wardrobe.

In addition to the TaylorMade partnership products, Dunkin’ is also releasing its own golf-themed accessories. Those items include headcovers, ball markers, rope hats, and other course-inspired collectibles that embrace the brand’s playful approach to the sport.

Fans hoping to get their hands on the merchandise won’t have to wait long. The collection is scheduled to become available through DunkinRunsOnMerch.com, with demand expected to be high given the limited nature of the release and the growing popularity of golf-related lifestyle collaborations.

A Special Golf-Themed Dunkin’ Experience Near Shinnecock

Dunkin’ is also taking the activation beyond drinks and merchandise by transforming one of its locations into a temporary golf destination.

The Dunkin’ restaurant in Westhampton Beach, New York, located along Montauk Highway not far from Shinnecock Hills, is receiving a golf-themed makeover for the week. The location will feature elements designed to appeal to both golfers and casual visitors, creating an immersive experience tied directly to one of the sport’s biggest events.

Visitors can expect golf-inspired attractions including a putting green, a custom Dunkin’ golf cart, and several photo opportunities designed for social media. The location effectively serves as a fan hub during one of the busiest periods on the golf calendar.

The company is also encouraging participation through its rewards program. Customers visiting participating locations on June 16 and June 17 can earn four-times rewards points on beverage purchases, a promotion Dunkin’ has playfully branded as “FORE-X” points.

Why This Collaboration Makes Sense

At first glance, a partnership between a coffee chain and a golf equipment manufacturer may seem unexpected. But the more closely you look, the more natural the pairing becomes.

Golfers are notorious for early tee times, long days at the course, and frequent coffee stops before a round. Dunkin’ has long been a staple of morning routines across much of the country, while TaylorMade remains one of the most recognizable names in golf equipment.

Of course, no golf-themed Dunkin’ campaign would feel complete without a familiar face from the sport, and the company once again turned to one of golf’s most recognizable personalities: John Daly.

The two-time major champion appears prominently in promotional materials for the campaign, continuing a relationship that has become a natural fit between the golfer and the coffee brand. Known for his larger-than-life personality, colorful style and enduring popularity among fans, Daly brings an authenticity to the partnership that resonates with both casual and hardcore golf audiences.