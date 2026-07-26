Emiliano Grillo Gets Emotional About Son Benito’s Birth as He Chases Tournament Lead

Emiliano Grillo remains firmly in contention heading into the final round of the tournament, balancing strong play on the course with a life-changing moment away from it. The PGA Tour veteran entered the weekend near the top of the leaderboard and continued his charge Sunday, sitting tied for fifth at 17-under through six holes of the final round, four shots behind leader Jakson Koivun, according to the live leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman were tied for second at 18-under as play continued.

Grillo’s pursuit of the title comes just weeks after his family welcomed their second child, Benito. Speaking after his second round, the Argentine reflected on adjusting to life as a father of two while competing on the PGA Tour, saying, “Obviously missing being at home, but this is my job, and I love doing it, so I’m just going to give my best while they’re not having so much fun at home.”

Emiliano Grillo Opens Up About Life After Son Benito’s Birth

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Grillo and his family welcomed their second child, Benito, on July 6.

Two weeks ago, the 32-year-old shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of his newborn son.

“Benito 🧸🩵,” Grillo wrote.

He continued in Spanish, “Dicen que cuando tu familia crece el corazón no se divide, si no que se expande, y es tan cierto. Hoy ya con más experiencia entiendo todo mucho más, entiendo que cuando te vi nacer me volvi a enamorar.”

Grillo concluded the message by welcoming his son into the family.

“Bienvenido a este pequeño mundo donde ahora somos 4. Por siempre al lado tuyo, para lo que sea. Julio 6 2026 ♾️.”

After his second round, Grillo explained how becoming a father again has changed life away from the golf course.

“Yeah, it’s easy when you’re in the road and sleeping more than at home,” he said. “You know, those wake up 2, 3, 4 in the morning are not fun, but it’s worth it.”

Although tournament travel has kept him away from his family, Grillo said he remains focused on both responsibilities.

“Obviously missing being at home, but this is my job, and I love doing it, so I’m just going to give my best while they’re not having so much fun at home.”

His comments offered a glimpse into the balance between family life and competing at the highest level on the PGA Tour during one of the busiest stretches of the season.

Emiliano Grillo Stays in Contention Entering Final Round

Grillo has backed up those personal reflections with consistent golf throughout the week.

Following his second round, he said the windy conditions made scoring considerably tougher than on the opening day.

“Yeah, I felt like I played really well. Way more difficult than yesterday. Way more windy.”

Despite seeing Michael Kim post a 59 earlier in the day, Grillo said he never altered his approach because the afternoon conditions were completely different.

“No, because it was very different,” Grillo said. “I mean, I was sleeping when he was shooting birdies out there, so I don’t know the conditions in the morning, but I doubt it was this windy.”

Instead, he focused on patience and execution.

“So when you see the forecast that it’s going to be 15, 20, I guess up to over 20 miles an hour, you know that you’re going to grind for a couple of birdies here and there.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Grillo kept his goals simple.

“It’s going to be warm, so just stay hydrated. That’s the main focus. And then fairways and greens, that’s all I can ask for.”

That approach has kept him in the hunt.

According to the live leaderboard during Sunday’s final round, Grillo was tied for fifth at 17-under through six holes. Jakson Koivun led the field at 23-under, while Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman shared second place at 18-under through 10 holes. With much of the round still to play, Grillo remained within striking distance as he looked to cap an emotional few weeks with a victory on the PGA Tour.