Fair Harbor, FootJoy Redefine Modern Golf Style with Coastal-Inspired Capsule

The lines between performance wear and everyday style continue to blur, and the new collaboration between Fair Harbor and FootJoy arrives at exactly the right moment. The limited-edition capsule collection combines FootJoy’s longstanding authority in golf performance with Fair Harbor’s relaxed coastal aesthetic, resulting in a lineup built for life both on and off the course.

That broader approach reflects where golf fashion is heading in 2026. Today’s golfer wants apparel that performs during play but still feels natural away from the course. Fair Harbor and FootJoy recognized that shift and designed a collection centered around what they describe as the “in-between moments.”

A Collection Designed Beyond the Fairway

FootJoy brings more than a century of technical golf expertise to the table, integrating performance-driven details like moisture management, stretch fabrics, breathability, and sun protection into the foundation of the collection.

Fair Harbor layers in the comfort-focused lifestyle perspective that has helped the brand grow beyond its original swimwear roots. Known for sustainable fabrics, broken-in textures, and relaxed fits, the Certified B Corp brand infuses the collection with a casual ease that feels more coastal getaway than country club formality.

The result is apparel that looks equally appropriate at a resort course, a beachside restaurant, or a weekend backyard gathering. It avoids feeling overly technical or overly fashion-forward, striking a balance that feels approachable and wearable.

The Bayberry Trunk, Fair Harbor’s best-selling swim short, arrives in fresh golf-inspired colorways including Tropical Course, Fairway Green, Island Ace, and Coastal Blue Stripe.

Meanwhile, the FJ Performance Polo delivers a more classic golf staple while still embracing the relaxed visual language of the capsule. Available in matching seasonal prints and colors, the polos combine FootJoy’s athletic functionality with Fair Harbor’s softer, laid-back sensibility.

The Saltaire Hoodie offers a lightweight layer designed for cool mornings on the course or breezy evenings near the water, while the Ravello Terry Button Down and Ravello Terry Hoodie introduce soft terry textures that feel intentionally relaxed and vacation-ready.

Sustainability Meets Performance

One of the more notable aspects of the collaboration is the integration of sustainability into a performance-focused collection. Fair Harbor has built much of its brand identity around environmentally conscious production, having repurposed more than 37 million recycled bottles and other sustainable materials since launch.

That sustainability focus remains present throughout the collaboration, helping the collection appeal to consumers who increasingly value responsible manufacturing alongside technical quality and design.

At the same time, FootJoy’s legacy adds credibility from the golf side of the equation. As one of the most established names in the sport, the brand provides the technical backbone necessary to ensure the collection still performs under real playing conditions.

The Fair Harbor x FootJoy capsule is available now through Fair Harbor, FootJoy, Shopbop, and select golf course retailers, offering a fresh take on how golf apparel can look, feel, and function.