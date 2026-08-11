FedEx, Callaway Unveil Special Collaboration for FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup Playoffs bring together some of the best players in golf, creating memorable moments on the course as the season reaches its biggest stage.

This year, FedEx is helping turn some of those moments into meaningful support for young golfers in the communities connected to the Playoffs.

In an effort to grow its reach and impact with First Tee, FedEx is collaborating with Callaway/Odyssey on a special FedExCup Playoffs putter cover and a charitable initiative tied directly to performance on the course.

Throughout the FedExCup Playoffs, FedEx will direct $5 for every foot of putt made by Odyssey players, with a cumulative donation of up to $75,000. The total contribution will be split evenly among local First Tee chapters serving Memphis, St. Louis, and Atlanta.

The result is a collaboration that connects the excitement of professional golf with opportunities for the next generation; making every foot on the green an opportunity to create an impact beyond it.

A Special Delivery for the FedExCup Playoffs

The collaboration comes to life with a custom putter cover designed to look like one of the most recognizable sights in the FedEx network: a package ready for delivery.

Created with Callaway/Odyssey for the FedExCup Playoffs, the putter cover takes inspiration from a FedEx box, complete with details that give the design its personality.

A shipping label is addressed to East Lake Golf Club, while an orange “Fragile” sticker on the side adds a playful nod to the precious cargo inside.

Extending the FedEx Commitment to First Tee

First Tee is a youth development organization that uses golf as a platform to help young people build character, develop life skills, and grow their confidence both on and off the course.

Through programs delivered in communities, schools, and golf facilities, First Tee creates experiences that help kids learn lessons such as perseverance, integrity, and goal setting while developing their skills in the game.

“We’re making the game of golf accessible to everyone. And through that, we were teaching life skills that go with our golf skills,” Christopher Hastings, West Tennessee First Tee Senior Program Director, said.

“It influenced who I am today. With all of the life skills they put into us, I mean, from being in the program that long, and hearing those life skills every session, they’re kind of second nature to me at this point.

“My best friends to this day came from this program, so it did a lot more for me than just teach me the game of golf.”

FedEx’s relationship with First Tee is rooted in helping the organization expand that impact and create more opportunities for young people through golf.

The Road to the FedExCup

The FedExCup Playoffs mark the culmination of the PGA Tour season, bringing the season-long points race down to three tournaments and, ultimately, one FedExCup champion.

The 2026 Playoffs begin with the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings, with the field narrowing at each stop as the competition moves toward the season finale.

The journey begins at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, Aug. 13-16. From there, the top 50 players in the standings advance to the BMW Championship, taking place Aug. 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

This year’s event marks the BMW Championship’s return to Bellerive for the first time since 2008.

The Playoffs then head to Atlanta, where the top 30 remaining players compete in the TOUR Championship Aug. 27-30. The season-ending event brings the FedExCup race to its conclusion, with all 30 players competing over 72 holes to determine the FedExCup champion.