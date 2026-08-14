$20 Million 6-Win Golfer Abruptly Withdraws Amid FedExCup Playoffs at St. Jude Championship

There is one less golfer competing at the St. Jude Championship than initially planned as the FedExCup Playoffs race is heating up in Memphis. After a disastrous start to the tournament, one veteran 6-win golfer is calling it quits at the St. Jude Championship.

During the second round, the PGA Tour announced that Robert Macintyre has withdrawn from the tournament. Macintyre shot a dismal 12-over 82 in his lone round at the St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour typically reveals a reason for each withdraw but did not specify why Macintyre is bowing out of the tournament. Macintyre is expected to play in the BMW Championship.

“Robert MacIntyre WD prior to the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship,” the PGA Tour detailed in an August 14, 2026, message on X.

The good news for Macintyre is that the golfer still sits in a good position to qualify for the BMW Championship. Amid the second round, the PGA Tour’s latest projections had Macintyre as No. 36 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings.

The top 50 golfers qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

FedExCup Playoffs Standings: Robert Macintyre Projected to Miss the Tour Championship

Things will get more challenging as Macintyre hopes to qualify for the Tour Championship. After Macintyre’s poor start, the golfer is now on the outside looking in when it comes to qualifying for the Tour Championship.

Only the top 30 golfers qualify for the grand finale at East Lake. Macintyre will need to make a run to jump from his projected No. 36 spot in the standings to qualify for the Tour Championship.

The golfer has notched a total of six wins during his professional career. Macintyre has earned more than $20.6 million during this span.

Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry & Jackson Koivun Are in Danger of Being Eliminated From the PGA Tour Playoffs

Other golfers continue to battle to stay alive in the FedExCup Playoffs. Young phenom Jackson Koivun is among the golfers who face an uphill battle to stay alive in the postseason.

The projections as of this story’s publication project Koivun at No. 69 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. After a hot start at the St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth has come back down to earth a bit.

Spieth sits at No. 51 in the projected standings and would be eliminated from the playoffs if this ranking holds. Max Homa and Shane Lowry are other notable golfers projected to be eliminated from the postseason.

Spieth is looking for his first PGA Tour wins in more than four years.

“Just knowing that I’m a lot better golfer than I’ve been in a very long time and continue to believe in that,” Spieth told reporters on August 13, per PGA Tour.

“If low scores come, they come. If they don’t, it doesn’t change the fact that I know that I’m better than I’ve been in a long time. That mentality is what I came into today and stuck with it throughout the round, and it paid off.”