FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the PGA Tour’s best to TPC Southwind with more than a trophy and valuable FedExCup positioning at stake. The tournament features a $20 million purse, with the champion set to earn a massive $3.6 million first-place prize.

That is the same amount Justin Rose collected for winning the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rose finished regulation at 16-under alongside J.J. Spaun before defeating him in a three-hole playoff. Rose ultimately won with a birdie on the par-4 18th, securing his 12th career PGA Tour victory and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Players at TPC Southwind have been battling the sweltering Memphis conditions, searching for whatever shade they can find on the practice range as temperatures and humidity make an already pressure-packed week even more demanding.

“Here in Memphis, obviously it’s very hot, but then the air is so thick and hot it feels like you’re swimming out here,” Michael Thorbjornsen said. “I’ve played a lot of tournaments now in some hot weather and you just have to deal with it. … Just staying hydrated, using hydration packs, wearing lighter clothes [really help].”

2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

1st: $3.6 million

2nd: $2.16 million

3rd: $1.36 million

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $621,000

9th: $581,000

10th: $541,000

11th: $501,000

12th: $461,000

13th: $421,000

14th: $381,000

15th: $361,000

16th: $341,000

17th: $321,000

18th: $301,000

19th: $281,000

20th: $261,000

21st: $241,000

22nd: $224,500

23rd: $208,500

24th: $192,500

25th: $176,500

26th: $160,500

27th: $154,500

28th: $148,400

29th: $142,500

30th: $136,500

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,500

33rd: $118,500

34th: $113,500

35th: $108,500

36th: $103,500

37th: $98,500

38th: $94,500

39th: $90,500

40th: $86,500

41st: $82,500

42nd: $78,500

43rd: $74,500

44th: $70,500

45th: $66,500

46th: $62,500

47th: $58,500

48th: $55,300

49th: $52,500

50th: $51,000

51st: $49,800

52nd: $48,600

53rd: $47,800

54th: $47,000

55th: $46,600

56th: $46,200

57th: $45,800

58th: $45,400

59th: $45,000

60th: $44,600

61st: $44,200

62nd: $43,800

63rd: $43,400

64th: $43,000

65th: $42,600

66th: $42,200

67th: $41,800

68th: $41,400

69th: $41,000

What’s Next on the PGA Tour

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is only the beginning of the postseason push. After the action concludes at TPC Southwind, the FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship from August 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

The tournament carries another $20 million purse, with 750 FedExCup points available to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler enters the week as the defending BMW Championship winner after taking home the $3.6 million first-place prize last year. The tournament will also narrow the postseason field once again, with only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to the season finale.

The TOUR Championship follows from August 27-30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The stakes increase significantly, with the tournament carrying a $40 million purse and $10 million going to the winner.

Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion after capturing the title and its $10 million payday in 2025.

Following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, the PGA Tour schedule takes a short break before returning with the Biltmore Championship Asheville from September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.

That tournament features a $5 million purse and 500 FedExCup Fall points for the winner.

The following week shifts the focus from individual competition to team golf. The Presidents Cup runs September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, with the United States looking to defend its title against the International Team.