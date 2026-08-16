FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the PGA Tour’s best to TPC Southwind with more than a trophy and valuable FedExCup positioning at stake. The tournament features a $20 million purse, with the champion set to earn a massive $3.6 million first-place prize.
That is the same amount Justin Rose collected for winning the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rose finished regulation at 16-under alongside J.J. Spaun before defeating him in a three-hole playoff. Rose ultimately won with a birdie on the par-4 18th, securing his 12th career PGA Tour victory and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Players at TPC Southwind have been battling the sweltering Memphis conditions, searching for whatever shade they can find on the practice range as temperatures and humidity make an already pressure-packed week even more demanding.
“Here in Memphis, obviously it’s very hot, but then the air is so thick and hot it feels like you’re swimming out here,” Michael Thorbjornsen said. “I’ve played a lot of tournaments now in some hot weather and you just have to deal with it. … Just staying hydrated, using hydration packs, wearing lighter clothes [really help].”
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payouts
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship:
1st: $3.6 million
2nd: $2.16 million
3rd: $1.36 million
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $621,000
9th: $581,000
10th: $541,000
11th: $501,000
12th: $461,000
13th: $421,000
14th: $381,000
15th: $361,000
16th: $341,000
17th: $321,000
18th: $301,000
19th: $281,000
20th: $261,000
21st: $241,000
22nd: $224,500
23rd: $208,500
24th: $192,500
25th: $176,500
26th: $160,500
27th: $154,500
28th: $148,400
29th: $142,500
30th: $136,500
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,500
33rd: $118,500
34th: $113,500
35th: $108,500
36th: $103,500
37th: $98,500
38th: $94,500
39th: $90,500
40th: $86,500
41st: $82,500
42nd: $78,500
43rd: $74,500
44th: $70,500
45th: $66,500
46th: $62,500
47th: $58,500
48th: $55,300
49th: $52,500
50th: $51,000
51st: $49,800
52nd: $48,600
53rd: $47,800
54th: $47,000
55th: $46,600
56th: $46,200
57th: $45,800
58th: $45,400
59th: $45,000
60th: $44,600
61st: $44,200
62nd: $43,800
63rd: $43,400
64th: $43,000
65th: $42,600
66th: $42,200
67th: $41,800
68th: $41,400
69th: $41,000
What’s Next on the PGA Tour
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is only the beginning of the postseason push. After the action concludes at TPC Southwind, the FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship from August 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
The tournament carries another $20 million purse, with 750 FedExCup points available to the winner.
Scottie Scheffler enters the week as the defending BMW Championship winner after taking home the $3.6 million first-place prize last year. The tournament will also narrow the postseason field once again, with only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to the season finale.
The TOUR Championship follows from August 27-30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The stakes increase significantly, with the tournament carrying a $40 million purse and $10 million going to the winner.
Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion after capturing the title and its $10 million payday in 2025.
Following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, the PGA Tour schedule takes a short break before returning with the Biltmore Championship Asheville from September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.
That tournament features a $5 million purse and 500 FedExCup Fall points for the winner.
The following week shifts the focus from individual competition to team golf. The Presidents Cup runs September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, with the United States looking to defend its title against the International Team.
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make