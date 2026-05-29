Former Garrick Higgo Caddie Lands New PGA Tour Gig

Just days after parting ways with Garrick Higgo following one of the season’s most talked-about controversies, veteran caddie Austin Gaugert has already found himself another job inside the ropes.

Gaugert was on Dylan Wu’s bag during the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. While players often receive the bulk of the attention in professional golf, caddies can find themselves under the microscope when something goes wrong, and few stories generated more discussion this spring than the situation involving Higgo at the PGA Championship.

But if there was any concern that the episode might damage Gaugert’s standing within the game, his quick return suggests otherwise.

Tour Veterans Know Reputation Matters More Than Headlines

Long before becoming part of a major championship storyline, Gaugert had built a career working alongside established professionals at both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour levels. His resume includes time with Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren, among others, and he has developed a reputation as a trusted veteran presence on the bag.

What makes the split with Higgo notable is that the pair had experienced success together not long ago.

Gaugert was on the bag when Higgo captured the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2025, a victory that represented an important milestone in the South African’s PGA Tour career.

However, the partnership came to an end shortly after the PGA Championship, where Higgo was assessed a two-stroke penalty for arriving late to his opening-round tee time.

Although Gaugert was seen on television attempting to get Higgo’s attention as the tee time approached, the two parted ways in the aftermath. Higgo has since turned to Nick Cavendish-Pell as his caddie.

Why Dylan Wu Could Be an Interesting Fit

Wu may actually be an ideal landing spot for Gaugert, even if the arrangement proves temporary.

The two already share history from their time together on the Korn Ferry Tour, eliminating much of the adjustment period that often accompanies a new player-caddie partnership.

Wu’s return to fully exempt PGA Tour status was one of the feel-good stories of Q-School last year. A birdie on the final hole secured his card and set the stage for a fresh start in 2026.

Entering the Charles Schwab Challenge, Wu had missed five straight cuts and was still searching for consistent momentum.

Whether Gaugert remains on the bag beyond this week remains to be seen, but the existing relationship makes the pairing a logical one.

A Classy Response Earned Respect

Perhaps the most revealing part of Gaugert’s recent story came after his partnership with Higgo ended.

Rather than publicly defending himself or engaging in finger-pointing, Gaugert chose a more measured approach.

He acknowledged the situation, accepted responsibility for his role in it and largely stayed away from the public debate that followed. In an era when sports controversies can quickly spiral online, his response stood out for its professionalism.

His appearance at Colonial may not generate the same headlines as the story that preceded it, but it could ultimately be the more meaningful development. Instead of being remembered solely for an unfortunate moment at a major championship, Gaugert is already doing what veteran caddies have always done on tour: moving on to the next job and getting back to work.