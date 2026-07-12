Genesis Scottish Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

The Genesis Scottish Open once again features one of the biggest prize funds on the PGA Tour schedule, with a $9 million purse up for grabs.
As the final tune-up before The Open Championship, the event has attracted a world-class field competing not only for the title at The Renaissance Club, but also for a payday that could significantly impact the FedEx Cup standings and season earnings.
The tournament winner will take home $1.575 million, while every player who makes the cut earns a share of the purse. Payouts may be adjusted in the event of ties, according to the PGA Tour’s standard distribution policy.
Genesis Scottish Open Purse Breakdown
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open:
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,575,000
|2nd
|$985,500
|3rd
|$590,850
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$373,500
|6th
|$322,200
|7th
|$287,550
|8th
|$253,800
|9th
|$233,100
|10th
|$213,300
|11th
|$197,100
|12th
|$182,250
|13th
|$168,300
|14th
|$155,700
|15th
|$148,500
|16th
|$141,300
|17th
|$134,100
|18th
|$126,900
|19th
|$120,150
|20th
|$113,850
|21st
|$107,550
|22nd
|$102,600
|23rd
|$97,650
|24th
|$92,700
|25th
|$87,750
|26th
|$82,800
|27th
|$80,100
|28th
|$77,400
|29th
|$74,700
|30th
|$72,000
|31st
|$69,300
|32nd
|$66,600
|33rd
|$63,900
|34th
|$61,425
|35th
|$58,950
|36th
|$56,475
|37th
|$54,450
|38th
|$52,650
|39th
|$50,850
|40th
|$49,050
|41st
|$47,250
|42nd
|$45,450
|43rd
|$43,650
|44th
|$41,850
|45th
|$40,050
|46th
|$38,250
|47th
|$36,450
|48th
|$34,830
|49th
|$33,300
|50th
|$32,040
|51st
|$30,870
|52nd
|$29,700
|53rd
|$28,620
|54th
|$27,540
|55th
|$27,000
|56th
|$26,460
|57th
|$25,920
|58th
|$25,380
|59th
|$24,840
|60th
|$24,300
|61st
|$23,760
|62nd
|$23,220
|63rd
|$22,680
|64th
|$22,140
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$19,800
|67th
|$19,620
|68th
|$19,440
|69th
|$19,260
|70th
|$19,080
|71st
|$18,900
|72nd
|$18,720
|73rd
|$18,540
|74th
|$18,360
|75th
|$18,180
|76th
|$18,000
|77th
|$17,820
|78th
|$17,640
|79th
|$17,460
|80th
|$17,280
|81st
|$17,100
|82nd
|$16,920
|83rd
|$16,740
|84th
|$16,560
|85th
|$16,380
|86th
|$16,200
|87th
|$16,020
|88th
|$15,840
|89th
|$15,660
|90th
|$15,480
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
Next week, many of the world’s top players will head to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, for The Open Championship (July 16-19). The winner of the Claret Jug will earn 750 FedExCup points and a winner’s share that exceeded $3.1 million last year, when Scottie Scheffler captured the title.
Players who don’t qualify for The Open will have another opportunity to compete the same week at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, which features a $4 million purse and 300 FedExCup points.
The Tour then returns to the United States for the 3M Open (July 23-26) at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament offers an $8.8 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, making it a key stop for players looking to strengthen their playoff position. Last year’s champion, Kurt Kitayama, earned $1.512 million for his victory.
July wraps up with the Rocket Classic (July 30-Aug. 2) at Detroit Golf Club. With a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points on the line, the event represents one of the final opportunities for players to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.
Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion after taking home $1.728 million for his victory last season.
Genesis Scottish Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make