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Genesis Scottish Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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Genesis Scottish Open trophy
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A detailed view of the Genesis Scottish Open trophy on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13.

The Genesis Scottish Open once again features one of the biggest prize funds on the PGA Tour schedule, with a $9 million purse up for grabs.

As the final tune-up before The Open Championship, the event has attracted a world-class field competing not only for the title at The Renaissance Club, but also for a payday that could significantly impact the FedEx Cup standings and season earnings.

The tournament winner will take home $1.575 million, while every player who makes the cut earns a share of the purse. Payouts may be adjusted in the event of ties, according to the PGA Tour’s standard distribution policy.

Genesis Scottish Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open:

Finish Prize Money
1st $1,575,000
2nd $985,500
3rd $590,850
4th $441,000
5th $373,500
6th $322,200
7th $287,550
8th $253,800
9th $233,100
10th $213,300
11th $197,100
12th $182,250
13th $168,300
14th $155,700
15th $148,500
16th $141,300
17th $134,100
18th $126,900
19th $120,150
20th $113,850
21st $107,550
22nd $102,600
23rd $97,650
24th $92,700
25th $87,750
26th $82,800
27th $80,100
28th $77,400
29th $74,700
30th $72,000
31st $69,300
32nd $66,600
33rd $63,900
34th $61,425
35th $58,950
36th $56,475
37th $54,450
38th $52,650
39th $50,850
40th $49,050
41st $47,250
42nd $45,450
43rd $43,650
44th $41,850
45th $40,050
46th $38,250
47th $36,450
48th $34,830
49th $33,300
50th $32,040
51st $30,870
52nd $29,700
53rd $28,620
54th $27,540
55th $27,000
56th $26,460
57th $25,920
58th $25,380
59th $24,840
60th $24,300
61st $23,760
62nd $23,220
63rd $22,680
64th $22,140
65th $21,600
66th $19,800
67th $19,620
68th $19,440
69th $19,260
70th $19,080
71st $18,900
72nd $18,720
73rd $18,540
74th $18,360
75th $18,180
76th $18,000
77th $17,820
78th $17,640
79th $17,460
80th $17,280
81st $17,100
82nd $16,920
83rd $16,740
84th $16,560
85th $16,380
86th $16,200
87th $16,020
88th $15,840
89th $15,660
90th $15,480

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Next week, many of the world’s top players will head to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, for The Open Championship (July 16-19). The winner of the Claret Jug will earn 750 FedExCup points and a winner’s share that exceeded $3.1 million last year, when Scottie Scheffler captured the title.

Players who don’t qualify for The Open will have another opportunity to compete the same week at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, which features a $4 million purse and 300 FedExCup points.

The Tour then returns to the United States for the 3M Open (July 23-26) at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament offers an $8.8 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, making it a key stop for players looking to strengthen their playoff position. Last year’s champion, Kurt Kitayama, earned $1.512 million for his victory.

July wraps up with the Rocket Classic (July 30-Aug. 2) at Detroit Golf Club. With a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points on the line, the event represents one of the final opportunities for players to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.

Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion after taking home $1.728 million for his victory last season.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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Genesis Scottish Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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