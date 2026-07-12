Genesis Scottish Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

The Genesis Scottish Open once again features one of the biggest prize funds on the PGA Tour schedule, with a $9 million purse up for grabs.

As the final tune-up before The Open Championship, the event has attracted a world-class field competing not only for the title at The Renaissance Club, but also for a payday that could significantly impact the FedEx Cup standings and season earnings.

The tournament winner will take home $1.575 million, while every player who makes the cut earns a share of the purse. Payouts may be adjusted in the event of ties, according to the PGA Tour’s standard distribution policy.

Genesis Scottish Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open:

Finish Prize Money 1st $1,575,000 2nd $985,500 3rd $590,850 4th $441,000 5th $373,500 6th $322,200 7th $287,550 8th $253,800 9th $233,100 10th $213,300 11th $197,100 12th $182,250 13th $168,300 14th $155,700 15th $148,500 16th $141,300 17th $134,100 18th $126,900 19th $120,150 20th $113,850 21st $107,550 22nd $102,600 23rd $97,650 24th $92,700 25th $87,750 26th $82,800 27th $80,100 28th $77,400 29th $74,700 30th $72,000 31st $69,300 32nd $66,600 33rd $63,900 34th $61,425 35th $58,950 36th $56,475 37th $54,450 38th $52,650 39th $50,850 40th $49,050 41st $47,250 42nd $45,450 43rd $43,650 44th $41,850 45th $40,050 46th $38,250 47th $36,450 48th $34,830 49th $33,300 50th $32,040 51st $30,870 52nd $29,700 53rd $28,620 54th $27,540 55th $27,000 56th $26,460 57th $25,920 58th $25,380 59th $24,840 60th $24,300 61st $23,760 62nd $23,220 63rd $22,680 64th $22,140 65th $21,600 66th $19,800 67th $19,620 68th $19,440 69th $19,260 70th $19,080 71st $18,900 72nd $18,720 73rd $18,540 74th $18,360 75th $18,180 76th $18,000 77th $17,820 78th $17,640 79th $17,460 80th $17,280 81st $17,100 82nd $16,920 83rd $16,740 84th $16,560 85th $16,380 86th $16,200 87th $16,020 88th $15,840 89th $15,660 90th $15,480

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Next week, many of the world’s top players will head to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, for The Open Championship (July 16-19). The winner of the Claret Jug will earn 750 FedExCup points and a winner’s share that exceeded $3.1 million last year, when Scottie Scheffler captured the title.

Players who don’t qualify for The Open will have another opportunity to compete the same week at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, which features a $4 million purse and 300 FedExCup points.

The Tour then returns to the United States for the 3M Open (July 23-26) at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament offers an $8.8 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, making it a key stop for players looking to strengthen their playoff position. Last year’s champion, Kurt Kitayama, earned $1.512 million for his victory.

July wraps up with the Rocket Classic (July 30-Aug. 2) at Detroit Golf Club. With a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points on the line, the event represents one of the final opportunities for players to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.

Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion after taking home $1.728 million for his victory last season.