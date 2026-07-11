Weather Delay at Genesis Scottish Open: When Will Play Resume?

The third round of the Genesis Scottish Open was suspended Saturday morning after thick fog made conditions unplayable at The Renaissance Club, delaying play with several golfers already on the course.

Tournament officials halted play at 10:45 a.m. local time after visibility deteriorated across parts of the course. The interruption came with leaders Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Jordan Smith still awaiting their afternoon tee times, while players who had already started were forced off the course.

Earlier in the week, favorable weather allowed uninterrupted play, but Saturday brought a combination of rain, fog and reduced visibility. Tournament Director Miguel Vidaor explained that while conditions had been marginal throughout the morning, the fog eventually crossed the threshold for safe competition.

Miguel Vidaor Explains Genesis Scottish Open Weather Delay

Vidaor said tournament officials monitored conditions throughout the day before deciding to suspend play.

“We’ve started play, I mean we’ve had this haar from the word go. It’s been playable, been playable all morning, marginal,” Vidaor said.

He explained that visibility requirements extend beyond simply seeing the golf ball in flight.

“The policy is, the rule is basically, players are not necessarily entitled to see the ball landing or the flight of the ball, but however, they need, for example, for a tee shot on a par 4 or 5, they need to be able to see the contours of the bunkers or any penalty areas or the tree line.”

“For an approach shot, it’s bunkers around the green, obviously the pin flag.”

According to Vidaor, conditions worsened significantly around 10:20 a.m.

“It had been okay up until probably 10:20. At 10:20 the fog came a little bit thicker and especially on the higher part of the golf course and holes like five, six and seven it became very thick to the point that it was not playable.”

Officials initially kept players waiting before suspending play.

“We held the players out for about 25 minutes but in these conditions, being as cold as it is, we couldn’t keep them any longer otherwise they’re just going to lose the feel and everything. So at 10:45 we suspended play for fog.”

Vidaor also outlined the restart procedure.

“Right now obviously we’re watching, we’re expecting an improvement probably in the next half an hour or so.”

“The announcement we have made to the players is they need to be ready. Obviously practice facilities are open and from the moment the course becomes playable they will be restarting in 30 minutes and from that point we will announce the delay for all the tee times for the rest of the day.”

Tournament officials have confirmed that play will resume at 1:10 p.m. local time, with updated tee times to follow.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Jordan Smith Remain Tied for Lead

The weather interruption came with the tournament tightly contested entering the third round.

McIlroy, Tom Kim and Jordan Smith share the lead at nine under par after 36 holes. Matt Fitzpatrick is one shot back at eight under, while Min Woo Lee sits another stroke behind among the chasing pack.

Robert MacIntyre also remains firmly in contention at seven under, while several other players are within striking distance heading into the weekend.

The suspension affected the opening groups already on the course and delayed every remaining pairing. Once play resumes at 1:10 p.m., tournament officials will implement revised tee times for the remainder of Saturday’s third round.

Saturday’s forecast called for light rain and fog throughout much of the morning, then gradually improving in the afternoon. With visibility now expected to improve, organizers aim to complete the third round later Saturday, though the revised schedule will determine how the remainder of the tournament unfolds.