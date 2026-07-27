Golf Shoes at 3M Open Cause Unusual Tournament Controversy

During the 3M Open on Sunday, PGA Tour veteran Lucas Glover was involved in an unusual controversy involving his spiked golf shoes. He removed his shoes mid round creating conversation on the broadcast and social media. At first, people assumed he was protesting the AimPoint process used prevalently throughout the PGA Tour. However, Glover cleared up the confusion on Monday through Instagram.

Glover said, “For 23 years on the PGA Tour I’ve worn spikes. 23 years ago, most of us did. It hasn’t been that long since we were NOT allowed to tap them down. Yesterday was the first time I’ve ever had a complaint. I know there have been some pretty heated discussions and arguments between other players in years past about spike marks and knowing how to walk, but not since we’ve been able to tap them down. Yesterday was the first time I’ve ever been approached about my spikes. In the middle of the round, by an official, not a player.”

What originally was thought to be a compelling protest against a common modern strategy now seems very different. Spiked shoes are no longer used by most professional golfers, but you rarely hear very much conversation about them.

Golfers React to Spiked Golf Shoes At 3M Open

Michael Kim, who shot a 59 on Friday’s round at the 3M Open, commented on what happened during Sunday’s round.

He said, “Someone with metal spikes wasn’t walking cleanly creating some bad spike marks and some player or players complained about it to rules officials thinking it was Lucas. Officials told him about it and that’s the reaction.”

However, according to Glover, he believed that he was not breaking any rules. Glover was adamant the comment about his golf shoes from the official was completely unnecessary. Glover elaborated more during his post on Instagram after the 3M Open:

“First of all, it’s not the officials place. I wasn’t breaking any rules. Secondly, there were people in the groups in front of me and behind me wearing metal spikes as well. The greens at 3M are bent grass, were soft, and appeared to have been watered a fair amount (because of the forecast I’d imagine). I don’t care what you wear on your feet, metal or soft spikes, in those conditions they are going to get beat up. I did my best around the hole to tap down my damage as I was leaving the area.”

Weird Controversy Creates Confusion

When asked about how removing his golf shoes was related to AimPoint, Glover appeared to have no idea where that connection came from.

He said, “I have no idea how anyone came to that conclusion. I took my shoes off to get my ball out of hole because that was literally the only way to not make any marks around the hole. Again, no matter what type of spikes were on my shoes.”

Glover wanted to direct the attention away from him, and bring it back to Jackson Koivun winning his first PGA Tour event at the 3M Open. Glover also mentioned that he will still wear metal spikes regardless of what the officials have to say to him.