Former PGA Tour Player Dies Unexpectedly at 45

In his obituary, McQuillan’s family remembered him not only for what he accomplished on the course but for the relationships he built along the way.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Matthew Justin McQuillan (Matty to most). He passed away at KGH Wednesday August 5th, 2026, surrounded by family,” his obituary said.

“Matty was a respected golfer, devoted son, hilarious brother, and friend. His father, Mark, started teaching him how to swing the club at the young age of ten and his passion and talent grew immensely.”

A Long Road to the PGA Tour

Reaching the PGA Tour required years of persistence from McQuillan. He started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State in 2000 before later transferring to the University of Georgia.

McQuillan turned professional in 2003, but another seven years passed before he secured a place on the PGA Tour. He competed on developmental circuits and in Canada during that stretch, winning the 2005 Telus Edmonton Open along the way.

His opportunity finally arrived at 2010 PGA Tour Q-School, where McQuillan earned his card for the following season at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Florida.

That perseverance produced its biggest reward at the 2011 John Deere Classic.

McQuillan began the final round well outside the lead, but delivered a bogey-free 64 on Sunday. The performance vaulted him into a tie for third, where he finished alongside two-time major champion Zach Johnson.

While he never captured a PGA Tour title, McQuillan made nine cuts across his 32 PGA Tour appearances – finishing “two more times in the top 10, tying for sixth at the Reno-Tahoe Open and seventh at the Frys.com Open,” according to People.com.

McQuillan Gave Back to Golf in Kingston

McQuillan competed in two PGA Tour Canada events in 2016 before taking his golf skills elsewhere. The two tournaments were the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops (tied 34th) and Cape Breton Open (tied 55th).

Back in Kingston, McQuillan became a teaching professional and used the experience accumulated during his career to work with other golfers.

“Whether on the course or in everyday life, he had a remarkable ability to bring people together, offering encouragement, laughter, and genuine friendship to everyone he met,” his obituary said.

“His welcoming personality and unwavering kindness made him a beloved figure within Kingston’s golfing community and beyond.”

Tributes Pour In for McQuillan

Following news of McQuillan’s death, tributes poured in from friends, fellow golfers and others who crossed paths with him throughout his life and career.

Many remembered McQuillan as much for the person he was away from competition as for his ability on the course. Stories shared after his passing highlighted his generosity with other golfers, willingness to offer advice, sense of humor and the friendships he developed during his years traveling and competing in the game.

Others recalled watching McQuillan develop as a young golfer in Kingston before eventually reaching the PGA Tour, while several shared memories of playing alongside him or supporting him during his professional career.

“I am fortunate to have made a living sharing words, but I find myself grasping for them right now as I continue to process the passing of Matt McQuillan,” Scott MacLeod, friend of McQuillan, said on social media.

“Firstly, my heart aches for his family, particularly his father Mark, and sister Cortney. It has been a short time since the passing of Donna, the family matriarch, and to now suffer this loss is hard to fathom.

“Family and friends were everything to Matt and they meant more to him than any golf achievement, or public adulation, which he was never comfortable with.”