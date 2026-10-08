Good Good Series Has Fans Reliving the Greatest Shot in YouTube Golf History

Good Good’s new series called 50 States in 50 Days is bringing back fond memories for YouTube golf fans who remember where the group first started. In fact, it’s been five years since one of their most viral videos of all time launched them onto the YouTube golf scene.

Back in July of 2021, the group posted a video that now has over 6 million views. It was a series of tee shots on a driveable par 4, where Matt Scharff made a hole-in-one.

There have been plenty of hole-in-ones on their channel since, even on par 4s. What makes this video so unique is that three members of the group almost got one. The three shots are still widely considered the greatest three successive shots in YouTube golf history.

Why the Shot Was So Special

Long before the company had 2.15 million subscribers, this was Good Good Golf in its early years. The group featured founders who remain with the group — like Matt Scharff, Garrett Clark, Tom “Bubbie” Broders, and Stephen Castenda. It also included Micah Morris and Grant Horvat, who have since gone on to start their own successful channels. Horvat is now one of the most successful YouTube golf influencers in the world.

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Bubbie was first to tee off, hitting the green on a 298-yard par 4. Morris was next, actually hitting the pin on his shot. Scharff then stepped up and put his on the green, the ball then rolling towards the flag and going in.

The cameramen on the green yelled as the talent on the tee box had not been aware the shot went in. All sprinted to the green to see for themselves, hollering in amazement as they ran.

Why It Matters Today

For those asking why this matters today, there are a few reasons.

First, it remains one of the greatest sequences of shots in golf history, not just on YouTube. Second, as the boys embark on their biggest undertaking yet — 50 States in 50 Days- the same 3 Wood that Scharff used to make that hole-in-one has made several appearances.

The crew has referred to that club as the one that made history, hoping that in one of the 50 videos, a member of the group will get another ace. Only Clark has come close.

Good Good is going back to where it all began, posting regular content without a serious sponsor. They’re uploading content daily, playing hundreds of holes and hoping to recreate the same viral moment that launched them into YouTube golf superstardom in the first place.

Fans are hopping on board, hoping for the same thing. This new series has loyal followers watching every minute of the content, and there are going to be around 50 hours’ worth. If one of the players can get a hole-in-one, especially on a par 4, it will be like bringing things back to where it all began.

The series continues, with the 11th day now up on their channel. They have 39 more to go.