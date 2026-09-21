Good Good Reveals First Big Project Following Callaway Controversy

Good Golf has announced its biggest and most ambitious project yet. In a special message to the fans and subscribers of its YouTube channel, they announced a plan they say has been 6 and 1/2 years in the making: 50 states in 50 days, golfing 50 courses in that time.

It’s the first big project since their commercial blunder that saw Callaway Golf sever ties with the channel and the company. Returning to its grassroots of shooting content exclusively for its supportive YouTube audience, the company is doing something they’ve never done before.

“For the first time ever, we finally have no other obligations within the company where we can just go and make the best possible content. What we are doing is going to be 50 states in 50 days, and we’re going to play golf in every single state,” said Garrett Clark, one of the founders of the company. “We’re taking a leap of faith on ourselves. It’s one of the biggest goals we’ve had.”

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Good Good Rebounding From The Callaway Disaster

Good Good Golf, a massive YouTube golf channel (over 2.1 million subscribers), launched a promotional ad on August 20-22, 2026 for a co-branded $650 driver with Callaway. The 15-second commercial showed Clark running to his golf bag, shoving fellow creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she reached for it, then saying “Do not touch my new driver,” with a caption reading “You have been warned…”

Meant as a spoof and meant to be taken in jest, the ad was taken as anything but a joke.

It triggered swift backlash, with commenters saying it looked like it was promoting violence against women. Both companies issued statements — Good Good apologized that the video “depicted actions that are not aligned with our values,” and Callaway said it was “disappointed” and would work with Good Good on “a more inclusive space in golf.”

Ultimately, Callaway broke off their business relationship with Good Good, as did the PGA, which had events in the works, and a new season of Big Break, which featured many of Good Good’s on-channel talent.

The fallout escalated fast. Callaway released a statement noting their disappointment in Good Good, even after admitting its own approval process had failed since it had reviewed and approved the ad before it aired. They pledged $1 million to organizations combating violence against women. Following that decision by Callaway, Good Good also lost its PGA Tour sponsorship, and the planned Golf Channel series was cancelled. Good Good CEO Matt Kendrick and President Joe Flannery later left the company, with co-founder Nahid Giga named interim CEO. Kendrick publicly criticized Callaway afterward, accusing it of asking Good Good “to take the fall then” for dropping them.

Retail outlets pulled Good Good merchandise, and other sponsors walked away.

The backlash has since simmered down, but the damage was done, costing Good Good thousands, if not millions, of dollars in sponsorship revenue.

Back To Grass Roots

Good Good still has a loyal YouTube audience, many of whom will be excited to see the group go back to doing what they did when the channel first exploded in popularity. They’re taking their entire production crew on the road, and they’ll be producing and then editing on the road. They’ll be doing daily uploads, which is far more video content than they’ve ever uploaded before.

The Good Good Girls will be joining them for stops along the way, as will some special guests.

“You guys are the reason we have the opportunity to take this leap of faith,” said Clark. Matt Scharff said that the fans deserve this for sticking with them through their ups and downs.