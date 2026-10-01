Good Good Girls Duo Lands Groundbreaking Grass League Golf Role

Alexis Miestowski and Marissa Wenzler of the Good Good Girls made a major announcement today during the keynote panel at VidSummit: the two are stepping into front-office roles as Co-General Managers of the Dallas Horsemen, the Grass League’s Dallas franchise.

The move marks the first time women have held general manager positions in Grass League history.

What Is Grass League Golf?

The Grass League is the world’s first high-stakes, team-based professional and amateur Par 3 golf league. Shot under the bright lights in a nighttime setting, it’s being billed by its own competitors as golf’s way of capitalizing on a new trend. Grass League is to golf as pickleball is to tennis.

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The league currently features 11 city-based franchises, including the Horsemen, with rosters built through open qualifiers and drafts. Championship rounds and other key matches air live on Golf Channel, giving the league a traditional broadcast platform to pair with its growing presence across digital and creator spaces. The league’s flagship hub sits in the Phoenix area, based at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.

Why The Good Good Girls Connection?

The appointment of Miestowski and Wenzler builds on the rapid rise of Good Good Girls, which launched in November 2025 and has quickly become one of the most-watched platforms in women’s golf content. “Both have emerged as influential voices in the modern golf landscape…” writes Caroline Shea of SRK Strategies.

As per a release, six of every ten hours of Good Good Girls content are watched on television, and the channel is pulling in roughly 1.07 million viewers, a figure comparable to the audience for a women’s major championship final round broadcast on NBC. A single new episode of Good Good Girls content reaches viewership in the same range as a standard LPGA round airing on Golf Channel. On top of that, 1 in every 250 U.S. Roku households has tuned into Good Good content in the past 28 days alone — about a quarter-million homes on a single streaming platform in one month.

Those numbers highlight something bigger happening in golf media right now: creator-driven content is a legitimate partner for the sport and ventures like Grass League. They see the value in being connected to such a popular channel as Good Good Girls, and for the YouTube content creators, it brings more legitimacy and eyeballs to what they’re already doing.

A New Challenge For Miestowski and Wenzler

Miestowski and Wenzler now step into leadership with the Horsemen as part of the Grass League, but it isn’t the first time either has been linked to professional golf. Both went to college and tried their hand at pro tournaments before pivoting full-time into YouTube golf. Neither are lightweights when it comes to the game.

The move represents a shift from competing on camera to shaping a franchise from the top down — roster building, team strategy, and public representation all now fall under their leadership. As best friends, it’s a new challenge for the duo, something they’ll embrace.

It’s a notable step not just for the two of them, but for the broader push to get women into decision-making roles.