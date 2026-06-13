Haotong Li Makes Surprising Personal Revelation Amid RBC Canadian Open Surge

Haotong Li arrived at the RBC Canadian Open looking for answers after a difficult stretch of results. Instead, he heads into the weekend at TPC Toronto firmly in contention after opening rounds of 67 and 64 left him tied for second at 9-under.

The 30-year-old Chinese golfer has endured a challenging two months, missing several cuts despite feeling that his overall game remained solid. As Round 3 continued on Saturday, Li found himself within striking distance of leader Ben James and chasing what would be his first PGA Tour victory.

A key part of Li’s resurgence has come away from the golf swing. Following his second round, he shared a candid explanation of how he has been managing negative thoughts during competition, crediting conversations with his psychologist for helping him stay focused late in rounds.

Haotong Li Credits Psychologist for Mental Turnaround at RBC Canadian Open

Li said his recent struggles were not necessarily related to ball-striking or physical issues.

“We talked about the last two months. I’ve been struggling for two months,” Li said. “I missed like one or two cuts in a row for like probably eight events already. And I felt like I played quite decent.”

According to Li, problems often surfaced during the closing holes on Fridays, preventing him from converting good play into made cuts.

“To be honest, the way I hit off the tee is just the same as today, but somehow just on the last five, six holes on a Friday it’s always happening,” he said.

Seeking help, Li turned to a psychologist, who encouraged him to confront negative thoughts directly.

“Once that bad Haotong comes in, you just tell him to go away,” Li recalled.

The advice proved useful during his second-round 64.

“I just keep telling myself that, bad thoughts don’t come to me, don’t talk to me, leave me alone, and it’s kind of worked so far,” Li said.

When asked if he was consciously trying to avoid negative thoughts on the back nine, Li offered a memorable response.

“No, I literally not even don’t think,” he said. “I literally just tell that guy, f*** off, leave me alone. I’m sorry about my language, but that’s what it is.”

The approach helped Li post one of his best rounds of the season and remain near the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Haotong Li Praises Fill-In Caddie Geno Bonnalie During PGA Tour Contention

Li’s strong play has also coincided with an unexpected change on the bag.

His regular caddie, Jady de Beer, was unable to travel to Canada because of visa issues. As a result, former Joel Dahmen caddie Geno Bonnalie stepped in for the week.

Li credited Bonnalie with helping him make several important decisions during the opening two rounds.

“Shoutout to him as well because my own caddie couldn’t make it to Canada because of visa issues,” Li said.

“So Geno’s very, very good on some of the club selections. It was incredible, to be fair.”

Li explained that Bonnalie’s input directly affected multiple shots.

“There’s definitely three or four shots that he saved,” he said. “I asked him, ‘Do you like this one?’ But he talked me into changing to the other one, and it actually worked out very well, so he’s a good caddie.”

The partnership comes at an important time for Li, who is competing in his first full PGA Tour season and trying to build momentum after a strong start to 2026 that included top-11 finishes at The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Li also credited the comfort of staying on-site at TPC Toronto, which has allowed him extra rest during tournament week.

On the course, his iron play has been among the best in the field. Off the course, he believes improved mental discipline has made the biggest difference.

“I just try to play my game and hopefully my mental side is in a positive way,” Li said. “I’m just looking forward to playing on the weekend.”

With Round 3 underway and Li firmly in the mix, the combination of strong ball-striking, a new voice on the bag, and a refreshed mental approach has put him in position to challenge for the biggest PGA Tour result of his career.