Has Major Name Left Good Good Golf? Fans Are Noticing Some Strange Changes

Sean Walsh may have quietly moved on from Good Good Golf, and while there has been no official announcement, several recent changes have fans and YouTube channel Scratch Golf wondering if his time with the group has come to an end.

The speculation intensified after Walsh appeared in a recent 1v1 video with Peter Finch tied to the YGT Golf series. Viewers immediately noticed that Walsh was not wearing Good Good-branded apparel, something that has been a regular feature of his content since joining the company in 2024. On its own, that might not mean much. But when combined with several other recent changes involving his clothing, equipment and YouTube thumbnails, the situation becomes more interesting.

Sean Walsh’s Good Good Branding Has Started to Disappear

One of the biggest things fans are noticing is what Walsh is wearing in his recent videos. In the latest Peter Finch video, he is wearing a sweatshirt that does not appear to be Good Good-branded. He also doesn’t appear to have the familiar Good Good branding on his hat.

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That alone doesn’t prove anything, which Scratch Golf acknowledges, but Walsh has consistently featured Good Good apparel and branding throughout his videos over the past couple of years. His golf bag and headcovers have also traditionally included Good Good branding alongside his other equipment. They no longer do.

His YouTube thumbnails have also changed. Walsh regularly appeared in thumbnails wearing Good Good-branded hats. More recent thumbnails no longer feature that branding.

Walsh Has Been Missing From Good Good Content

The clothing changes are only part of the speculation. Walsh has also been noticeably absent from Good Good’s main-channel content for months. He is not a part of their 50 States in 50 Days series, and he hasn’t been on their channel in months.

His absence from some of the group’s regular programming has become more noticeable since Brad Dalke’s departure. Walsh and Dalke had been closely associated with the Good Good brand, and their respective careers have continued to generate questions about the direction of the company. Of course, the bad press that came with the Callaway commercial might have impacted Walsh’s desire to be associated with the company, but that too is speculation. Dalke left the company prior to all of that drama unfolding.

With speculation that there might have been hard feelings about the monetization strategy for Good Good Pros, Walsh’s reduced presence on the main channel has only added to the questions about whether his relationship with Good Good is changing.

Walsh announced his Good Good involvement in September several years ago, leading some to speculate that a contract period could potentially be coming to an end around this time of year.

YGT Could Provide the Biggest Clue

The next major clue could come from YGT content filmed during the September trip. If Walsh appears in the upcoming YGT stop wearing Good Good apparel, that could suggest the branding changes in his recent personal content are not necessarily connected to a departure.

If he continues appearing without Good Good branding, however, fans will have another reason to question whether his relationship with the company has changed.

For now, there is no official word that Sean Walsh has left Good Good Golf. Until he officially announces something, this is all speculation.