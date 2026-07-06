‘It Kind of Just Happened’: How Chris Gotterup Met His Girlfriend Samantha

Chris Gotterup has plenty to celebrate after capturing the 2026 John Deere Classic, adding another PGA Tour title to what has been an impressive stretch in his young career. Away from the golf course, however, the New Jersey native has a much quieter success story – a low-key romance with girlfriend Samantha Rae Monte that began much closer to home than many fans might expect.

Gotterup recently opened up about everything from celebrating victories with a Guinness to his favorite snacks on the course. But when asked about his girlfriend, the golfer shared the surprisingly simple story of how their relationship began.

A Small-Town Connection That Took Time

Although Gotterup and Samantha grew up in the same New Jersey town, they didn’t actually know each other growing up.

“We were from the same town in New Jersey,” Gotterup explained. “Her parents still live there, my parents still live there.”

Despite sharing the same hometown, their paths rarely crossed. Both attended private schools, but not the same one, and their daily lives remained separate during their school years.

“We kind of… all of our friends were friends,” he said. “We never really went to school together, ever. Because I went to private school, and she went to private school, a different one.”

Looking back, Gotterup admitted it’s funny that they managed to avoid meeting for so long despite running in nearly identical social circles.

“We never really crossed paths, even though all of our friends were the same friends, so it was kind of weird.”

One Message Changed Everything

The relationship didn’t begin until after both had finished school and returned home for a period of time.

“And then after school, we were kind of home for a little bit,” Gotterup recalled. “Yeah, we kind of just… it kind of just happened.”

According to the PGA Tour pro, Samantha deserves much of the credit for getting the relationship started.

“I think her friend was talking about me, and then she messaged me because I probably wouldn’t have done anything.”

Who Is Samantha Rae Monte?

Monte frequently shares snapshots of her life on Instagram, giving fans occasional glimpses into the couple’s relationship. She’s been spotted supporting Gotterup at several of golf’s biggest events, including the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and the U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he finished tied for 23rd in his major championship debut.

After Gotterup defeated Rory McIlroy to win the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025, Monte celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt message.

“You are incredible! This win is so well deserved,” she wrote.

Away from the golf course, Monte has also shared glimpses of the couple’s life together. Her Instagram features photos from Oklahoma Sooners football games as well as holiday posts of the pair.

Monte also appears to have a passion for travel. Her social media is filled with photos from destinations including France and Greece, documenting adventures both alongside Gotterup during the golf season and on personal trips. She has also spent plenty of time in New York City and has shared photos from New York Knicks games.

The couple has recently taken another major step in their relationship by moving to Florida together, giving Gotterup a home base in one of professional golf’s most popular hubs as he continues his rise on the PGA Tour.