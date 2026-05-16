Inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic Opens With Record-Breaking Round

The inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic is already making a strong impression on the Korn Ferry Tour, combining elite competition with a larger mission focused on giving back to the Midlands community. The tournament is taking place May 14-17 at The Woodcreek Club in South Carolina.

As one of the newest stops on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, the Colonial Life Charity Classic is positioning itself as more than just another tournament. Organizers have highlighted community engagement and philanthropy as central pillars of the event.

United Way of the Midlands at the Center of the Event

The primary beneficiary of the Colonial Life Charity Classic is the United Way of the Midlands, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty through programs focused on health, education, and financial stability. Tournament proceeds will support the organization’s mission of addressing both immediate needs and long-term community solutions throughout the region.

Beyond the competition itself, tournament officials emphasized the importance of building lasting relationships within the Midlands community. The event has been designed to bring fans, sponsors, volunteers, and local organizations together while generating support for causes that extend well beyond the golf course.

Another major highlight of tournament week came through the event’s partnership with Synovus, which was named the official sponsor of Folds of Honor Friday for the 2026 tournament. The collaboration helped create a special day dedicated to honoring military members and their families.

Bryce Lewis Sets Course Record at The Woodcreek Club

While the charitable mission has been a key storyline, the action on the course delivered plenty of excitement during the opening round. Bryce Lewis stole the spotlight Thursday by firing a career-low 8-under 62 to set the course record at The Woodcreek Club and take the first-round lead.

Lewis delivered one of the best rounds of his professional career by hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation while ranking second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 3.379. The 62 marked the lowest round Lewis has recorded on the Korn Ferry Tour, improving on his previous career-best score of 64.

The third-year professional entered the week searching for momentum after a difficult stretch that included two missed cuts and a withdrawal in his previous three starts. Earlier this season, Lewis opened with four consecutive made cuts, including a T23 finish at The Panama Championship, before sliding to No. 94 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

Lewis spent five seasons at the University of Tennessee from 2019-24 and finished No. 22 in the 2024 PGA Tour University Ranking, earning PGA Tour Americas membership. He later advanced through Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School in December 2024 to secure Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2025 season. As a rookie, Lewis finished No. 67 on the Points List with two top-10 finishes in 21 starts, allowing him to retain full status for the 2026 campaign.

Strong Field Produces Tight Leaderboard