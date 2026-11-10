Internet Invitational Player Issues Personal Apology After Episode 5

Episode 5 of the Internet Invitational is in the books, and there’s been a lot of chatter since it dropped. Most of it surrounds a competitor named The Duke.

He was easily the worst golfer in the 64-man field, but he was also there as a returning guest because of his wild personality. Smoking and dancing, and telling endless stories, he was a polarizing character. Fans either loved him or hated him.

As entertaining as he often was, when the chips were on the line and he needed to perform as a golfer, he failed miserably, costing his three-person team their chance to advance and play for $1.3 million each.

The Duke Sends An Apology to His Team

The Duke took to Instagram to apologize to his teammates Ryan Ruffels and Marissa Wenzler.

He wrote:

“Episode 5 has arrived and Judgement Day has come for Duketown.

First, thank you to Bob and Dave and the entire Barstool production team. Truly grateful. So Awesome. Ryan, You are a true Professional and a great team leader. And in my opinion you were the best golfer there. I wish I had played better on our round and I cost us the match.” When you won us all $5k each that first day I felt like you were destined to be the champ this year. And it seemed to me that although the money is great it was more about the honor of winning the tournament for you. The mind of a true Champion Golfer. Seeing you as a role model and wanting to make you proud and to be a part of that and then breaking your heart literally broke mine. The physical feeling you get when losing someone. I feel like I knocked over the irreplaceable vase in the china shop. Wish I could take it back. I wish you the best. And yes sorry Marissa; I owe you 1.3 million as well. You were the best Ladies Golfer there this year. Hats off to you. Lo Siento”

Ryan Ruffels and Marissa Wenzler both responded. He wrote, “Chin up Duke! You gave it everything you had. Nothing more we can ask for❤️.” She added, “Dukeee!! We love you, you tried your absolute hardest, and we gave it our all 🫶🫶”

Internet Invitational Creator Chimes In

It didn’t take long for Dave Portnoy, who created the Internet Invitational, to share his thoughts. He wasn’t pleased that people were holding The Duke solely responsible for the loss.

Dave Portnoy wrote:

“Invitational Spoiler Alert I’m seeing lots of Duke hate out there. You can definitely not like him or be annoyed by him but he is not the sole reason his team lost. Im sure Marissa would be the 1st to say she played far from her best golf. Duke himself also played well below his level. That’s why they lost. If Marissa plays well and Duke plays Duke golf I think they actually coast through. But Marissa and Duke playing well below their averages is why they lost. Duke wasnt the auto L some people are saying.”

Do Players Like The Duke Need To Go?

Fans of the Internet Invitational are torn. Some have commented, noting that a player like The Duke shouldn’t be allowed in the series because he was far and away the worst golfer in the field. One wrote that both Ruffels and Wenzler knew when they got him on their team that they’d lost. He proved them right, consistently duffing shots and missing easy putts.

Others argue that his type of personality is what makes a series like this work. You can’t have all good golfers; otherwise, the program becomes stale and just like any other golf content.

Will he return? One would assume so, but the reaction to Episode 5 from fans and others makes it anything but a given.