OFX Irish Legends Round One: Italian Emanuele Canonica Sets the Early Pace

The 2026 OFX Irish Legends got underway in impressive fashion at Carton House, with Emanuele Canonica producing the standout performance of the opening day to take a one-shot lead on a packed leaderboard.

Competing on the renowned Montgomerie Course, the Italian carded an eight-under-par 64 to move to the top of the standings after 18 holes. His round came despite challenging conditions, as players had to contend with a noticeable shift in wind direction compared to the practice days, forcing many to rethink their strategy from the opening tee shot.

Late Birdie Burst Rewards Canonica

Canonica built momentum throughout the back nine before producing one of the best stretches of golf seen all day. Four consecutive birdies from the 12th hole propelled him into contention and eventually into the outright lead.

A bogey at the par-three 17th briefly interrupted his progress, but rather than allowing the mistake to affect him, the Italian responded immediately with a birdie at the closing hole to sign for an excellent opening 64. His card featured ten birdies in total.

Afterwards, Canonica pointed to his patient approach as one of the key reasons behind his success.

“I stayed calm all day. If I missed a shot, I just put the next one back in the fairway and onto the green. When I needed to make a bogey, I just made bogey and didn’t try to force anything.”

He also acknowledged that his ability to carry many of the fairway bunkers around Carton House gave him opportunities that others could not always take advantage of, allowing him to attack several holes with shorter clubs into the greens.

Chasers Keep Pressure On

Just one shot behind sits Robert Coles after a flawless seven-under-par 65. The reigning 2024 Staysure PGA Seniors Champion kept mistakes off the card entirely, producing a bogey-free display built around accurate driving and consistent iron play.

Coles admitted that finding fairways was the foundation of his round on a golf course he has often found demanding in previous visits. Staying out of trouble allowed him to attack pins when opportunities presented themselves and steadily build his score without unnecessary risks.

A group of four players share third place on six-under-par after equally impressive performances. England’s Craig Farrelly, France’s Lionel Alexandre, South Africa’s Keith Horne and New Zealand’s Mark Brown all remain firmly within touching distance of the lead after opening rounds of 66.

“It felt like a completely different golf course,” Farrelly said. “The wind switched, so suddenly different bunkers and different lines came into play. We just committed to what we were doing and stayed patient.”

Alexandre, meanwhile, described it as his most complete performance of the season so far.

“I drove the ball really well, which is important around here, and when I made mistakes I recovered well. I feel comfortable on this type of golf course,” Alexandre said.

Carton House Provides Another Fitting Stage

The OFX Irish Legends has quickly established itself as one of the standout stops on the Staysure Legends Tour, and Carton House once again provides a championship venue worthy of the occasion.

Designed by Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie, the course has hosted numerous elite events over the years, including the Irish Open, and continues to challenge even the most accomplished professionals. Strategic bunkering, demanding tee shots and fast greens ensured players needed every aspect of their game throughout the opening round.

As the tournament progresses, Canonica will attempt to turn his overnight lead into what would be his first Staysure Legends Tour victory. However, with proven winners and major champions stacked closely behind him, the battle for the 2026 OFX Irish Legends title is only just beginning.