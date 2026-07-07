ISCO Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

T
he PGA Tour heads to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the ISCO Championship (July 9-12). While many notable names are in North Berwick, Scotland at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, a few remain in the states for ISCO including Max Homa, Denny McCarthy, Neal Shipley, Lee Hodges and Joel Dahman, to name a few.
The tournament offers a purse of $4 million, with $720k and 300 FedEx points going to the winner.
Full ISCO Championship Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 ISCO Championship, per the PGA Tour:
Emiliano Grillo (out, W/D)
Ryan Palmer (out, W/D)
Chesson Hadley (out, W/D)
Marcus Armitage (out, W/D)
Karl Vilips (out, W/D)
Jared Wolfe (in, sponsor exemption)
Felix Mory (in)
Euan Walker (in)
Hugo Townsend (in)
Davis Bryant (in)
Tobias Jonsson (in)
Thomas Rosenmueller (in)
Quim Vidal (in)
Joshua Berry (in)
Ashton Van Horne (in, sponsor exemption)
Will Gordon (out, W/D)
Austin Eckroat (out, W/D)
Taylor Pendrith (in)
Max McGreevy (out, W/D )
Current DP World Tour points ranking
Ritchie, JC
Gavins, Daniel
Law, David
Steinlechner, Maximilian
Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
Olesen, Jacob Skov
Young, Daniel
Campillo, Jorge
Guillamoundeguy, Oihan
Robinson Thompson, Brandon
Schneider, Marcel
Clements, Todd
Girrbach, Joel
Langasque, Romain
Coussaud, Ugo
Elvira, Manuel
Morrison, James
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Celli, Filippo
Ko, Jeong Weon
Ding, Wenyi
Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
Bairstow, Sam
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Dantorp, Jens
Kinhult, Marcus
Mazzoli, Stefano
van Tonder, Daniel
Ramsay, Richie
Crocker, Sean
Vaillant, Tom
Stone, Brandon
Senior, Jack
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Gouveia, Ricardo
Micheluzzi, David
Soderberg, Sebastian
Lemke, Niklas
Helligkilde, Marcus
Paratore, Renato
Paul, Jeremy
List, Luke
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Vilips, Karl
Top 70 on prior year’s FedExCup Points List
McCarthy, Denny
Hoge, Tom
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Grillo, Emiliano
Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Whaley, Vince
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Doyle, Drew
Gilbert, Josiah
Holmes, J.B.
Musselman, Cooper
Russell, Miles
Stout, Preston
PGA club professional champion – six events
Collet, Tyler
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
Iceman, Daniel
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Blanchet, Chandler
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Koivun, Jackson
Sargent, Gordon
James, Ben
Top 100 (medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Streelman, Kevin
Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
Dahmen, Joel
Ventura, Kris
Griffin, Lanto
Lower, Justin
Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)
Stanger, Jimmy
Springer, Hayden
Skinns, David
Peterson, Paul
Silverman, Ben
Martin, Ben
Kohles, Ben
Blair, Zac
Noh, S.Y.
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Villegas, Camilo
Duncan, Tyler
Brehm, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
Merritt, Troy
Gómez, Fabián
Laird, Martin
Byrd, Jonathan
Streb, Robert
Nos. 126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List
Higgs, Harry
Notable Withdrawals
The ISCO Championship has seen a multitude of withdrawals leading up to Thursday. Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Palmer, Chesson Hadley, Marcus Armitage , Karl Vilips, Max McGreevy, Will Gordon, and Austin Eckroat are among those not participating.
Rodgers also withdrew from the John Deere Classic last week due to a back injury.
ISCO Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals