ISCO Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

T

he PGA Tour heads to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the ISCO Championship (July 9-12). While many notable names are in North Berwick, Scotland at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, a few remain in the states for ISCO including Max Homa, Denny McCarthy, Neal Shipley, Lee Hodges and Joel Dahman, to name a few.

The tournament offers a purse of $4 million, with $720k and 300 FedEx points going to the winner.

Full ISCO Championship Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 ISCO Championship, per the PGA Tour:

Current DP World Tour points ranking

Ritchie, JC

Gavins, Daniel

Law, David

Steinlechner, Maximilian

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Olesen, Jacob Skov

Young, Daniel

Campillo, Jorge

Guillamoundeguy, Oihan

Robinson Thompson, Brandon

Schneider, Marcel

Clements, Todd

Girrbach, Joel

Langasque, Romain

Coussaud, Ugo

Elvira, Manuel

Morrison, James

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Celli, Filippo

Ko, Jeong Weon

Ding, Wenyi

Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan

Bairstow, Sam

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Dantorp, Jens

Kinhult, Marcus

Mazzoli, Stefano

van Tonder, Daniel

Ramsay, Richie

Crocker, Sean

Vaillant, Tom

Stone, Brandon

Senior, Jack

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Gouveia, Ricardo

Micheluzzi, David

Soderberg, Sebastian

Lemke, Niklas

Helligkilde, Marcus

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Jeremy

List, Luke

Tournament winner in past two seasons

Campos, Rafael

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

Fisk, Steven

Garnett, Brice

Glover, Lucas

Homa, Max

Jaeger, Stephan

Kizzire, Patton

Malnati, Peter

Mouw, William

Schenk, Adam

Thompson, Davis

Vilips, Karl

Top 70 on prior year’s FedExCup Points List

McCarthy, Denny

Hoge, Tom

Rodgers, Patrick

Hughes, Mackenzie

Grillo, Emiliano

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Hoey, Rico

McGreevy, Max

Whaley, Vince

Hubbard, Mark

Ramey, Chad

Phillips, Chandler

Walker, Danny

Kanaya, Takumi

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Doyle, Drew

Gilbert, Josiah

Holmes, J.B.

Musselman, Cooper

Russell, Miles

Stout, Preston

PGA club professional champion – six events

Collet, Tyler

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

Iceman, Daniel Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Blanchet, Chandler

Shipley, Neal

Lebioda, Hank

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Lamprecht, Christo

Chatfield, Davis

Kang, Jeffrey

Hirata, Kensei

Crowe, Trace

VanDerLaan, John

Dou, Zecheng

Nyholm, Pontus

Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

Ewart, A.J.

Tosti, Alejandro

Svensson, Adam

Rozo, Marcelo

Wu, Dylan

PGA TOUR University

Clanton, Luke

Koivun, Jackson

Sargent, Gordon

James, Ben

Top 100 (medical)

Hodges, Lee

Nos. 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Hossler, Beau

Lipsky, David

Fishburn, Patrick

Major medical extension

Todd, Brendon

Wise, Aaron

Streelman, Kevin

Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts

Dahmen, Joel

Ventura, Kris

Griffin, Lanto

Lower, Justin

Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

Stanger, Jimmy

Springer, Hayden

Skinns, David

Peterson, Paul

Silverman, Ben

Martin, Ben

Kohles, Ben

Blair, Zac

Noh, S.Y.

Hadwin, Adam

Kim, Chan

Villegas, Camilo

Duncan, Tyler

Brehm, Ryan

Hardy, Nick

Merritt, Troy

Gómez, Fabián

Laird, Martin

Byrd, Jonathan

Streb, Robert

Nos. 126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List