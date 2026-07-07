Hi, Subscriber

ISCO Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ISCO Championship flag
Getty
A detail view of a flag pin during the Pro-Am event prior to the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 10, 2024.

T

he PGA Tour heads to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the ISCO Championship (July 9-12).  While many notable names are in North Berwick, Scotland at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, a few remain in the states for ISCO including Max Homa, Denny McCarthy, Neal Shipley, Lee Hodges and Joel Dahman, to name a few.

The tournament offers a purse of $4 million, with $720k and 300 FedEx points going to the winner.

Full ISCO Championship Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 ISCO Championship, per the PGA Tour:

Emiliano Grillo (out, W/D)
Ryan Palmer (out, W/D)
Chesson Hadley (out, W/D)
Marcus Armitage (out, W/D)
Karl Vilips (out, W/D)

Jared Wolfe (in, sponsor exemption)
Felix Mory (in)
Euan Walker (in)
Hugo Townsend (in)
Davis Bryant (in)
Tobias Jonsson (in)
Thomas Rosenmueller (in)
Quim Vidal (in)
Joshua Berry (in)
Ashton Van Horne (in, sponsor exemption)
Will Gordon (out, W/D)
Austin Eckroat (out, W/D)

Taylor Pendrith (in)
Max McGreevy (out, W/D )

Current DP World Tour points ranking

Ritchie, JC
Gavins, Daniel
Law, David
Steinlechner, Maximilian
Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
Olesen, Jacob Skov
Young, Daniel
Campillo, Jorge
Guillamoundeguy, Oihan
Robinson Thompson, Brandon
Schneider, Marcel
Clements, Todd
Girrbach, Joel
Langasque, Romain
Coussaud, Ugo
Elvira, Manuel
Morrison, James
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Celli, Filippo
Ko, Jeong Weon
Ding, Wenyi
Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
Bairstow, Sam
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Dantorp, Jens
Kinhult, Marcus
Mazzoli, Stefano
van Tonder, Daniel
Ramsay, Richie
Crocker, Sean
Vaillant, Tom
Stone, Brandon
Senior, Jack
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Gouveia, Ricardo
Micheluzzi, David
Soderberg, Sebastian
Lemke, Niklas
Helligkilde, Marcus
Paratore, Renato
Paul, Jeremy
List, Luke

Tournament winner in past two seasons

Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Vilips, Karl

Top 70 on prior year’s FedExCup Points List

McCarthy, Denny
Hoge, Tom
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Grillo, Emiliano

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Whaley, Vince
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Doyle, Drew
Gilbert, Josiah
Holmes, J.B.
Musselman, Cooper
Russell, Miles
Stout, Preston

PGA club professional champion – six events

Collet, Tyler

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

Iceman, Daniel

Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Blanchet, Chandler
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Nyholm, Pontus

Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan

PGA TOUR University

Clanton, Luke
Koivun, Jackson
Sargent, Gordon
James, Ben

Top 100 (medical)

Hodges, Lee

Nos. 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick

Major medical extension

Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Streelman, Kevin

Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts

Dahmen, Joel
Ventura, Kris
Griffin, Lanto
Lower, Justin

Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

Stanger, Jimmy
Springer, Hayden
Skinns, David
Peterson, Paul
Silverman, Ben
Martin, Ben
Kohles, Ben
Blair, Zac
Noh, S.Y.
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Villegas, Camilo
Duncan, Tyler
Brehm, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
Merritt, Troy
Gómez, Fabián
Laird, Martin
Byrd, Jonathan
Streb, Robert

Nos. 126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List

Higgs, Harry

Notable Withdrawals

The ISCO Championship has seen a multitude of withdrawals leading up to Thursday. Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Palmer, Chesson Hadley, Marcus Armitage , Karl Vilips, Max McGreevy, Will Gordon, and Austin Eckroat are among those not participating.

Rodgers also withdrew from the John Deere Classic last week due to a back injury.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

0 Comments

ISCO Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x